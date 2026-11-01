The match was supposed to turn things around for whichever side won. Juventus' 2-0 win over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on matchday 10 of Serie A 2026/2027 lets Luciano Spalletti silence the criticism and bring his side back within six points of the Champions League places, their concrete target for the season. It also quietens some supporters who had again heavily criticised the team before the match.
In the 70th and 87th minutes, Alajbegovic and Boga scored remarkably similar, spectacular goals. Their strikes gave Juventus their first win since their disastrous midweek trip to face Genoa and restored belief in the manager, who was back in the spotlight after yet another formation change this season. The team regained confidence too, with the Bosnian finally making a decisive contribution.
Suspended Massimiliano Allegri could only watch from the stands against his former club. Rasmus Hojlund withdrew at the last minute because of flu, protests followed Koopmeiners' challenge on Anguissa, which came close to warranting a red card, and Di Lorenzo and De Bruyne had problems at half-time. Then Marianucci saw red, with stunning pieces of play from Juventus' two wingers in between.
Napoli's midweek win over Monza is already forgotten. This defeat leaves them nine points off a Champions League place and 14 behind leaders Lazio. The Serie A title, their aim at the start of the season, now looks a very distant dream.
Juventus-Napoli 2-0
Scorers: 70' Alajbegovic (J), 87' Boga (J)