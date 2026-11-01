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FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-NAPOLIAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Juventus respond to criticism and sink Napoli 2-0: Spalletti six points off the Champions League places, Allegri remains eighth in the table

Juventus
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Juventus vs SSC Napoli

Follow Juventus v Napoli, a match in the 10th round of Serie A.

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The match was supposed to turn things around for whichever side won. Juventus' 2-0 win over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on matchday 10 of Serie A 2026/2027 lets Luciano Spalletti silence the criticism and bring his side back within six points of the Champions League places, their concrete target for the season. It also quietens some supporters who had again heavily criticised the team before the match.

In the 70th and 87th minutes, Alajbegovic and Boga scored remarkably similar, spectacular goals. Their strikes gave Juventus their first win since their disastrous midweek trip to face Genoa and restored belief in the manager, who was back in the spotlight after yet another formation change this season. The team regained confidence too, with the Bosnian finally making a decisive contribution.

Suspended Massimiliano Allegri could only watch from the stands against his former club. Rasmus Hojlund withdrew at the last minute because of flu, protests followed Koopmeiners' challenge on Anguissa, which came close to warranting a red card, and Di Lorenzo and De Bruyne had problems at half-time. Then Marianucci saw red, with stunning pieces of play from Juventus' two wingers in between.

Napoli's midweek win over Monza is already forgotten. This defeat leaves them nine points off a Champions League place and 14 behind leaders Lazio. The Serie A title, their aim at the start of the season, now looks a very distant dream.

Juventus-Napoli 2-0

Scorers: 70' Alajbegovic (J), 87' Boga (J)

  • Goals and highlights

    87' Goal - Cambiaso plays the ball back to Boga on the edge of the area. From the same spot as Alajbegovic, Boga curls a right-footed shot inside the far post to beat Meret.

    75' Napoli down to 10 - Marianucci clearly steps on Cabal's foot, leaving Sozza no choice but to show him a yellow card. It is his second, so the red card follows.

    74' Chance - Boga finds Koopmeiners, who reaches the byline unmarked and crosses into the area. Woltemade goes down after contact with Olivera.

    70' Goal - Alajbegovic scores a stunner! Zhegrova breaks through Napoli's press and drives forward before laying the ball off to the Bosnian playmaker on the right of centre. Alajbegovic doesn't hesitate, driving a powerful shot across goal, off the post to Meret's left and in.

    58' What a mistake! Lucumì falls under pressure from Politano and, as he slides, plays the ball back short towards Vicario. The Napoli winger pounces, but Vicario rushes out and beats him to it at the last moment, winning the ball cleanly.

    45+2' Chance - Meret makes a superb save at the other end. Alajbegovic takes matters into his own hands just inside the edge of the area and shoots across goal, but the alert Napoli goalkeeper dives to his left to keep it out.

    31' Chance - At the other end, Kolo Muani reaches the byline and sends a high cutback towards Alajbegovic. Unmarked, he sets himself but sends his right-footed shot narrowly over.

    30' Chance - Anguissa wins the ball back and plays it forward to Politano, who crosses into the middle for Lang. With the goal at his mercy, Lang shoots over.

    28' Off the post - A cross from the right ricochets off Cabal's body and strikes the post to Meret's right. As the move continues, Cabal goes down in the area and appeals for a penalty after contact with Olivera.

    16' Chance - Koopmeiners takes a corner and Lucumì connects with his knee in the middle of the area, sending the ball narrowly over.

    11' Koopmeiners risks a red card - Trying to take the ball from Anguissa, Koopmeiners catches him first on the calf and then on the ankle. Sozza doesn't even show a yellow card, though Napoli call for a red (READ THE REFEREEING ANALYSIS HERE)

    7' Chance - Napoli's sustained pressure down the right produces the first real chance of the match as Politano crosses. Lucca positions himself well in the middle of the area under pressure from Bremer and heads the ball, but Vicario makes a superb save to turn it behind for a corner and keep the score unchanged.

    0' Kick-off is at 20:45 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

    ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

  • Juventus-Napoli: match details

    Juventus-Napoli 2-0

    Scorers: 70' Alajbegovic (J), 87' Boga (J)

    Juventus (4-3-3): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi (71' Kelly), Cabal (82' Cambiaso); Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners, McKennie (46' Gatti); Alajbegovic (71' Boga), Woltemade, Kolo Muani (59' Zhegrova).

    Substitutes: Pinsoglio, Neto, Ekhator, Rugani, Sarr. 

    Manager: Spalletti.

    Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo (46' Rrhamani), Marianucci, Rafa Marin, Olivera (78' Beukema); Anguissa (79' Giovane), De Bruyne (46' Gilmour), McTominay; Politano (61' Vergara), Lucca, Lang.

    Substitutes: Contini, Spinelli, Barido, Pereyra, Chiummariello, Melnyk, Lieto.

    Manager: Allegri.

    Referee: Sozza

    Booked: Douglas Luiz (J), Lucumi (J), Alajbegovic (J)

    Sent off: Marianucci (two yellow cards) (N)

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