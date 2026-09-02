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Federico Gatti JuventusGetty Images

Translated by

Juventus: Porto’s first offer for Federico Gatti rejected. Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia options remain open

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F. Gatti
Juventus
FC Porto

Federico Gatti could leave Juventus. According to Alfredo Pedullà, the former Frosinone centre-back is Porto's top target and the club have already made an initial approach, which Carnevali rejected. Juventus do not like the proposed formula of a loan with an option to buy. Further offers before Saturday 5 September, when the transfer window closes in Portugal, have not been ruled out. The No 4 understands that his chances of playing under Spalletti are limited, which is why he wants to join Farioli. It would give him the chance to try an experience abroad and play his way back into contention for the Italy squad.

  • Who wants Gatti

    Juventus want to raise funds, so for now they will only consider a loan with an obligation to buy or a permanent transfer. The defender has also attracted strong interest from Galatasaray and from a Saudi Pro League club. His salary is €3.1 million net, which works out at more than €5.7 million gross. Overall, the player's seasonal cost, Calcio e Finanza write, has climbed to more than €6.6 million.

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