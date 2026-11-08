VICARIO 7: He can do nothing about Pellegrino's goal and could do better with Jimenez's shot before Njie puts Fiorentina ahead. But in the 92nd and 93rd minutes, he denies Brescianini and Mastantuono with two superb saves. His hands earn Juventus a point.

KALULU 5.5: Keeps it simple and rarely gets forward, wary of Njie's pace and the movement of Kolo Muani and McKennie, who tend to drift wide.

BREMER 6: Pellegrino gives him a torrid time, but Bremer takes advantage of De Gea's inexplicable decision to come off his line and heads in the equaliser for 2-2. It is his third goal of this league season and the only real positive in a performance far too shaky at the back.

LUCUMI' 5: Looks lost, misreads numerous situations and repeatedly loses his man. One slip almost proves costly. He is the weak link in Juventus' defence.

CABAL 5: Attack suits him better than defence. He looks vulnerable on all sides and closes down Jimenez too late for Fiorentina's goal to make it 2-1 (56' CELIK 5.5: Mastantuono wins most of their duels)

MCKENNIE 6: Drifting wide and inside at different moments, he supports the attack and nearly scores with a header. An unfortunate deflection off him leads to Fiorentina's goal to make it 2-1 (78' EKHATOR 6: Has a good headed chance but puts it over)

DOUGLAS LUIZ 6: He lacks a little personality and rarely takes the initiative, but links the lines well and helps keep the team balanced.

KOOPMEINERS 6.5: Shields the defence and looks to create chances, particularly from distance. He brings substance, concentration and an attacking contribution. A clear step forward.

KOLO MUANI 7: After the first encouraging signs in Alkmaar in the Europa League, he confirms it in Florence: the right flank is his natural habitat, and he makes life miserable for the defender in his path. He toys with Viery for the 1-1 and lays on a chance for Woltemade to make it 2-1. Lively and full of energy, he finally looks an asset.

WOLTEMADE 6: Loses Pellegrino for the opener, then makes amends by converting an exquisite Kolo Muani assist for his first league goal. De Gea thwarts him when he has a huge chance to put Juve ahead (56' ZHEGROVA 6: Comes on and supplies an exquisite assist for Douglas Luiz, who heads over).

BOGA 6: His presence keeps Jimenez deep and occupied in the first half, and he produces a few good bursts of pace. As often happens, though, he cannot keep it up throughout his match (56' ALAJBEGOVIC 6.5: Has an eye for football, always looks capable of creating something and plays for his team-mates)

SPALLETTI 6: His Juve show character and desire, creating plenty, especially in the first half, but individual errors cost them. He rotates the squad despite having few options and matches every three days, and gets positive responses from Koopmeiners and Kolo Muani. Juve remain far too shaky at the back. Fatigue takes its toll in the second half, and he cannot find a way to win it.