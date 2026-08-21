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cm grafica perin juventus 2025 26Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Perin’s sale to Palermo is unblocked

Juventus
Transfers
M. Perin
Palermo

The deal for the goalkeeper’s move from Juventus to the Sicilian club is unblocked

Talks between Palermo and Mattia Perin have broken open and are now moving quickly. This was revealed by Matteo Moretto, who reports that there were intense contacts overnight between the goalkeeper's agent, Alessandro Lucci, and Juventus, with the aim of lowering the Bianconeri club's financial demands.


Juventus are ready to let Perin leave on favourable terms, also as a gesture of gratitude towards a player with whom there is a deep bond, Moretto writes.


Palermo and Juventus are now in constant contact as they look to reach a definitive agreement.

  • And Di Gregorio?

    Juventus's goalkeeping situation would still be up in the air, especially when it comes to Michele Di Gregorio. If he leaves too, Juventus would look at Lazio's Mandas as Vicario's understudy.


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