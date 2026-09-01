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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus move for Tagliafico: he will arrive if Cabal leaves

Juventus
Transfers
N. Tagliafico
J. Cabal

In the final hours of the transfer window, Juventus attempt to give Spalletti one more option on the left flank

Juventus are working the market in these final hours to complete the left flank and have set their sights on Nicolás Tagliafico. The Argentine full-back is a profile the Juventus hierarchy like and could become a concrete option in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, especially if Juan Cabal leaves Turin.


That potential move would have a clear logic within Luciano Spalletti's rotations. Tagliafico, born in 1992, would bring international experience, personality and reliability, qualities the manager particularly values. Juventus' plan would be to add an experienced player to the squad, capable of rotating on the left flank and giving them greater depth in their options.


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    Right now, on the left flank, Spalletti is relying mainly on Andrea Cambiaso, while in recent games Zeki Celik has also featured there, starting on that side against Parma. Tagliafico's arrival would therefore give him a more natural option for the role and, above all, a player used to the pressure of big matches.


    The formula could also make this one interesting. Tagliafico is under contract with Lyon until 30 June 2027: an expiry date that is not far off and could favour a loan move, possibly with an option or an obligation to buy. Much, though, will depend on the financial terms of the deal and, above all, on Juventus' possible departures.





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  • It depends on Cabal

    Tagliafico has worn the Lyon shirt since 2022 and has made 102 appearances, scoring 9 goals during his time in France. He has also built a CV on the biggest European and international stages, which is exactly what appeals to Juventus.


    Much, then, depends on Cabal's future, with Atalanta interested in him. If the Colombian leaves, Juventus could step up their move for Tagliafico, seeing the Argentine as the experienced option to complete the left flank and give Spalletti more alternatives.


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