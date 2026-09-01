Juventus are working the market in these final hours to complete the left flank and have set their sights on Nicolás Tagliafico. The Argentine full-back is a profile the Juventus hierarchy like and could become a concrete option in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, especially if Juan Cabal leaves Turin.





That potential move would have a clear logic within Luciano Spalletti's rotations. Tagliafico, born in 1992, would bring international experience, personality and reliability, qualities the manager particularly values. Juventus' plan would be to add an experienced player to the squad, capable of rotating on the left flank and giving them greater depth in their options.



