Juventus trained this morning at Continassa ahead of Saturday night's 8.45pm match against Parma at the Allianz Stadium. Among the Juventus players under Luciano Spalletti's orders, according to IlBianconero, Daniele Rugani worked separately, Nico Gonzalez missed training because of workload management and WestonMcKennie remained out with slight fatigue.
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Juventus, McKennie suffers setback: fatigue for the American
Recent days have brought a clear focus on replacing Kenan Yildiz, who was injured in Frosinone and is set for a lengthy lay-off. Spalletti's alternatives are Jeremie Boga and Kerim Alajbegovic.
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