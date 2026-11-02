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Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus: McKennie suffers muscle fatigue. The condition of Alajbegovic and Cabal

Juventus
W. McKennie
K. Alajbegovic
J. Cabal

The medical update from Juventus after their win over Napoli

Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

The day after their win over Napoli, Juventus received fairly reassuring news from the treatment room. Weston McKennie, substituted at the end of the first half, has suffered muscle fatigue and will need a couple of days' rest. Juventus will assess the American midfielder day by day, but his availability for Thursday's away match against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands is highly doubtful. Luciano Spalletti hopes to have him back for Sunday's away match against Fiorentina, though the midfielder may not return until after the international break.

  • Alajbegovic and Cabal are doing well

    Good news for Kerim Alajbegovic and Juan Cabal: Alajbegovic went off yesterday with a slight knock to the knee, while Cabal went off with cramps. Neither is a cause for concern, and both are available to Spalletti as usual ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

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Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV