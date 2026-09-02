Karl-Heinz Riedle, the former Lazio, Germany and Borussia Dortmund striker, spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about fellow German Nick Woltemade, who is joining Juventus on loan from Newcastle: "He is more of a nine-and-a-half than a traditional centre-forward. He is very tall, that is true, but he has delicate feet: rest assured he knows very well where the goal is. He has fairly unique characteristics. It is hard to compare him to a German number nine. Rather, in the right proportions, in certain movements he recalls the young Ibrahimovic. Ibra, however, is Ibra…".