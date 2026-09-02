Karl-Heinz Riedle, the former Lazio, Germany and Borussia Dortmund striker, spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about fellow German Nick Woltemade, who is joining Juventus on loan from Newcastle: "He is more of a nine-and-a-half than a traditional centre-forward. He is very tall, that is true, but he has delicate feet: rest assured he knows very well where the goal is. He has fairly unique characteristics. It is hard to compare him to a German number nine. Rather, in the right proportions, in certain movements he recalls the young Ibrahimovic. Ibra, however, is Ibra…".
Getty Images
Translated by
Juventus, listen to Ridle: “Woltemade is a number 9 and a half, he recalls the young Ibrahimovic. He can score 15 goals”
"Woltemade is a mobile and versatile striker, he can also play as a second striker and partner Kolo Muani in a sort of 4-4-2," Ridle continues. "If he feels Spalletti's trust, he will reach double figures: maybe around 15 goals".
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting