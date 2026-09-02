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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus improved by the transfer market, but with three major unknowns, including Spalletti: he must return to being the one from Napoli, not the one from the national team

Juventus
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Opinion
L. Spalletti

For Juventus, a transfer window with plenty of arrivals and plenty of departures has come to an end: from now on, the manager’s work will be decisive

Juventus have come through a whirlwind transfer window packed with twists. The upshot is a squad with a few more alternatives, still with some gaps and, above all, still with many question marks.


First came the first twist, between the end of last season and the start of the transfer window, when yet another boardroom shake-up hit. Comolli and Modesto went out, Carnevali and Massara came in. The new management walked into a situation that was already moving, because the top clubs start planning the summer transfer window in winter, and they set about repairing the damage caused by the previous regimes while dealing with the limitations of the UEFA settlement agreement. The verdict on Carnevali and Massara is positive, even if it will be necessary to wait before truly judging them until the winter transfer window and, above all, next summer's, as well of course as the outcome of the season that has just begun. Unlike Giuntoli, who in his first summer at Juventus only brought in Weah, a deal, moreover, conducted by Manna, Carnevali and Massara have been extremely active, completing 11 arrivals (including returns from loan spells) and 12 departures (including contracts that expired).

  • The crucial turning points

    Juventus' transfer market has gone through some key turning points: the confirmation of Spalletti despite failing to qualify for the Champions League (the manager had signed a renewal until 2028 with Comolli in April, while Carnevali, who arrived in June, approved the decision to continue with Spalletti); the illusion they could target big-name players with experience and quality (Alisson, Bernardo Silva, Lewandowski) vanished because of the absence of the Champions League; the decision not to meet Vlahovic's contractual demands and, therefore, to do without him (and here, probably, with a difference of opinion between the hierarchy and the coach, who would have wanted the Serbian back again); the Kolo Muani soap opera, pursued for a year, then signed on a permanent deal for a significant fee, and finally needled by Spalletti after a missed goal in the first official match; the goalkeeper soap opera, with the unsuccessful pursuit (as well as Alisson) of Dibu Martinez, Svilar and Suzuki, before 'settling' for Vicario and Grabara; the difficult and disadvantageous loan exits of players coming off a dreadful season (Di Gregorio, David and Openda); the surprise names in attack, building to the arrivals of Ekhator, Alajbegovic and Woltemade.


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  • The big doubts

    In short, the transfer window that has just closed (but keep an eye on possible departures in the coming days to Turkey and Saudi Arabia, where the market is still open) leaves Juventus clearly stronger in goal, with more quality options in defence (both in the middle and out wide, with Lucumì and Celik), and with plenty of quality and options in attacking midfield and on the wings (with Nico Gonzalez's importance immediately clear). The biggest doubts remain through the middle in attack, where both Kolo Muani and Woltemade like to drift and neither is the classic penalty-box centre-forward that Spalletti likes so much, and above all in midfield, where they have lacked a top-class deep-lying playmaker for years, as well as a man capable of guaranteeing both creativity and work-rate at the same time. The return of Douglas Luiz is a gamble (which, for now, has started on the right foot), while the arrival of Sarr is a stopgap solution after the Kessié setback.


  • And the real Spalletti is needed

    Juventus's season could hinge in large part on Spalletti's work, and that will also shape how this transfer window is judged in a few months' time. He must shake off the lingering after-effects of Italy's failure, which still surface at times in his statements and decisions, rediscover his best instincts as he did with title-winning Napoli, and build, or fail to build, the right feeling with the board, between Spalletti's choices and those, in the market, of Carnevali and Massara.

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  • Summary of signings and sales

    SIGNINGS: Nico Gonzalez (f, Atletico Madrid), Douglas Luiz (m, Aston Villa), Rugani (d, Fiorentina), Ekhator (f, Genoa), Celik (d, Roma), Alajbegovic (f, Bayer Leverkusen), Kolo Muani (f, Paris Saint-Germain), Lucumí (d, Bologna), Vicario (gk, Tottenham), Grabara (gk, Wolfsburg), Sarr (m, Tottenham), Woltemade (f, Newcastle).

    DEPARTURES: Holm (d, Bologna), Vlahovic (f, Besiktas), Kostic (m, PSV), Openda (f, Lyon), Rouhi (d, Carrarese), Pedro Felipe (d, Racing Santander), Adzic (m, Sassuolo), Joao Mario (d, Fiorentina), Arthur (m, contract termination), Di Gregorio (gk, Bournemouth), Perin (gk, Palermo), Miretti (m, Besiktas), David (f, Atletico Madrid).

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