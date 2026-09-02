Juventus improved by the transfer market, but with three major unknowns, including Spalletti: he must return to being the one from Napoli, not the one from the national team

Juventus have come through a whirlwind transfer window packed with twists. The upshot is a squad with a few more alternatives, still with some gaps and, above all, still with many question marks.





First came the first twist, between the end of last season and the start of the transfer window, when yet another boardroom shake-up hit. Comolli and Modesto went out, Carnevali and Massara came in. The new management walked into a situation that was already moving, because the top clubs start planning the summer transfer window in winter, and they set about repairing the damage caused by the previous regimes while dealing with the limitations of the UEFA settlement agreement. The verdict on Carnevali and Massara is positive, even if it will be necessary to wait before truly judging them until the winter transfer window and, above all, next summer's, as well of course as the outcome of the season that has just begun. Unlike Giuntoli, who in his first summer at Juventus only brought in Weah, a deal, moreover, conducted by Manna, Carnevali and Massara have been extremely active, completing 11 arrivals (including returns from loan spells) and 12 departures (including contracts that expired).