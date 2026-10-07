Lorenzo Palmisani has become one of the transfer market's most coveted young names. His outstanding season with Frosinone and Italy Under-21, who sealed qualification for the final stage of their European Championship, has put him firmly in the spotlight, and the goalkeeper born in 2004 is now on the radar of several top clubs, above all Juventus, who are already thinking about him for the future. Giovanni Carnevali's "yes, we like him", the Juventus chief executive, is confirmation of Juve's interest, as they look to build an increasingly Italian core and already have a plan to get ahead of the competition. Sign him up now, perhaps at a lower price than next June, then leave him at Frosinone until June and decide his future in the summer of 2027.
Juventus have chosen Palmisani of Frosinone: the strategy. Rumours about AC Milan
Palmisani-Juve, the agent’s confirmation
Federico Pastorello confirmed the Old Lady's interest in an interview with Sportmediaset: "Is Palmisani an idea for Juventus? Juve had already made an approach this summer, like many other foreign clubs and also Premier League clubs. Juventus had a moment when they could decide whether to take him as the number 12 to put behind Vicario, which would have been an opportunity. But such a young and such a good lad has to play... Juventus, let's say, are in the pool of possibilities, then we will see what happens".
Palmisani's costs
Things are moving, despite Frosinone president Maurizio Stirpe's denials: "I hear a lot of rumours, but in terms of actual requests, beyond scouts who come to watch the matches, there is nothing concrete." Palmisani, whose contract expires in 2031, is valued at around €15 million. His salary is around €280,000 per year. Those figures fit within Juventus' financial parameters, with the club still lacking any certainty in goal for 2027: Vicario and Grabara, out for the whole season with a serious knee injury, are on loan, Neto has signed a contract until June. The only goalkeeper they own, Di Gregorio, currently at Bournemouth, is not part of their plans.
The rumours about AC Milan
Over the last few hours, Milan have been linked with Palmisani. As things stand, AC Milan are backing Mike Maignan, who last January renewed his contract until 2031, and while they like Palmisani, they do not see him as a priority. That is also because behind the Frenchman there is Torriani, a player AC Milan want to count on for the future.
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