Juventus have chosen Palmisani of Frosinone: the strategy. Rumours about AC Milan

Lorenzo Palmisani has become one of the transfer market's most coveted young names. His outstanding season with Frosinone and Italy Under-21, who sealed qualification for the final stage of their European Championship, has put him firmly in the spotlight, and the goalkeeper born in 2004 is now on the radar of several top clubs, above all Juventus, who are already thinking about him for the future. Giovanni Carnevali's "yes, we like him", the Juventus chief executive, is confirmation of Juve's interest, as they look to build an increasingly Italian core and already have a plan to get ahead of the competition. Sign him up now, perhaps at a lower price than next June, then leave him at Frosinone until June and decide his future in the summer of 2027.



