Late September and early October have long been the most delicate time of year from an economic and financial point of view. Clubs must close and approve their financial statements as of 30 June and those accounts show the companies' state of health heading into the future.

This year at Juventus, too, a new chief executive will oversee that process. Giovanni Carnevali now has to make clear, more than ever, the line set for him by the ownership in the running of the club. According to Tuttosport, the starting point will not be easy to handle because, even if it remains only an estimate, the deficit in the accounts should stand at significant figures.



