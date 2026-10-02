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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus-Cremonese 0-1: Licina assist and injury, Spalletti welcome back Cambiaso and Kelly

Juventus
Cremonese
Serie A

Friendly test for Spalletti’s Juventus

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus faced Cremonese in a friendly at Continassa today. Spalletti were without his internationals, but Andrea Cambiaso and Lloyd Kelly returned from their respective injuries. The new signing, however, was absent,Norberto Neto, who is still in the reconditioning phase. Spalletti's squad also included a number of youngsters, among them two sons of former players: Davide Marchisio, born in 2009, and Alfonso Montero, born in 2007, the sons of Claudio and Paolo respectively, two Juventus legends. Fabio Pecchia's Cremonese also drew attention through Adin Licina, born in 2007 and owned by Juventus and on loan at Cremonese, who has made an excellent impression at the start of the season in Serie B and the Coppa Italia. At the end of the first half, after providing the assist for the goal, Licina went to J|Medical after taking a blow to his right hand during the match.


Bonazzoli's first-half goal decided the match, from an assist by Licina. Juventus appealed for a penalty in the first half, after a suspicious challenge by Luperto on Kolo Muani, and then hit a post late on through Durmisi and the crossbar through Guerra. In the second half, Marchisio Jr and Montero Jr were also among those on the pitch for Juventus. The good news for Spalletti came from the return to action of Cambiaso, deployed as a central midfielder, and Kelly, while there was some concern over Kolo Muani, who again today struggled badly in the area, never finding a way to get a shot on target.



Juventus-Cremonese 0-1

Scorers: 12' Bonazzoli (C)


  • Goal and key moments

    89' - Ripani lets fly with a fine left-footed effort from outside the area, but it whistles just past the top corner of the Cremonese goal


    85' - Juventus hit the woodwork twice. Durmisi rattles the post with a shot-cross from the left. From the next attack, Guerra swings in a cross from the right and the ball clips the crossbar


    79' - Marchisio free-kick for Guerra, but Fulignati reads it superbly and gets there first


    66' - Juventus make plenty of changes too: on come Radu, Guerra, Marchisio, Montero and Savio, off go Pinsoglio, Makiobo, Kolo Muani, Kelly and Gatti.


    58' - Cremonese make plenty of changes: off go Baschiotto, Collocolo, Gelsi and Bonazzoli, on come Bignamini, Barros, Djuric and Herzuah.


    34' - In the Cremonese area, Kolo Muani feints past Luperto and goes down after slight contact, but the referee does not award a penalty


    27' - Amaradio hits a right-footed effort across goal beyond Agazzi, but his diagonal shot goes wide.


    13' - Pinsoglio makes a double save, first from Elia and then from Barbieri


    12' - The visitors take the lead through Bonazzoli, who finishes left-footed from a Licina assist after a counter-attacking move by the grigiorossi

  • Official line-ups and match sheet

    JUVENTUS-CREMONESE 0-1

    SCORERS: 12' Bonazzoli (C)


    JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Pinsoglio (66' Radu); Gatti (66' Savio), Bremer (46' Rizzo), Rugani (66' Montero), Kelly (66' Durmisi); McKennie (66' Corigliano), Makiobo (66' Marchisio); Cambiaso (66' Corradi), Amaradio (82' Brancato), Grelaud (46' Ripani); Kolo Muani (66' Guerra)

    Unused subs: Mangiapoco, Brancato

    Manager: Luciano Spalletti


    CREMONESE (4-2-3-1): Agazzi (46' Fulignati); Barbieri (46' Vogliacco), Luperto (58' Marsi), Baschirotto (58' Bignamini), Pezzella (46' Rocchetti); Gerli (58' Barros), Grassi (58' Villa); Collocolo (58' Herzuah); Licina (46' Thorsby), Elia (46' Vandeputte); Bonazzoli (58' Djuric)

    Unused subs: Festa, Stuckler, Bianchetti

    Manager: Fabio Pecchia


    REFEREE: Gabriele Restaldo. Assistants: Nicola Di Meo and Umberto Galasso.

    BOOKED: 92' Barros (C)

    SENT OFF: -



  • Juventus squad call-ups

    3 Bremer

    4 Gatti

    6 Kelly

    9 Kolo Muani

    20 Cambiaso

    22 McKennie

    23 Pinsoglio

    24 Rugani

    40 Radu

    44 Rizzo

    47 Durmisi

    49 Makiobo

    51 Amaradio

    52 Corigliano

    53 Montero

    54 Grelaud

    55 Brancato

    56 Ripani

    57 Marchisio

    58 Savio

    59 Corradi

    60 Guerra

    61 Mangiapoco




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S.S. Arezzo
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Cremonese crest
Cremonese
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Serie A
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