Luciano Spalletti's Juventus faced Cremonese in a friendly at Continassa today. Spalletti were without his internationals, but Andrea Cambiaso and Lloyd Kelly returned from their respective injuries. The new signing, however, was absent,Norberto Neto, who is still in the reconditioning phase. Spalletti's squad also included a number of youngsters, among them two sons of former players: Davide Marchisio, born in 2009, and Alfonso Montero, born in 2007, the sons of Claudio and Paolo respectively, two Juventus legends. Fabio Pecchia's Cremonese also drew attention through Adin Licina, born in 2007 and owned by Juventus and on loan at Cremonese, who has made an excellent impression at the start of the season in Serie B and the Coppa Italia. At the end of the first half, after providing the assist for the goal, Licina went to J|Medical after taking a blow to his right hand during the match.





Bonazzoli's first-half goal decided the match, from an assist by Licina. Juventus appealed for a penalty in the first half, after a suspicious challenge by Luperto on Kolo Muani, and then hit a post late on through Durmisi and the crossbar through Guerra. In the second half, Marchisio Jr and Montero Jr were also among those on the pitch for Juventus. The good news for Spalletti came from the return to action of Cambiaso, deployed as a central midfielder, and Kelly, while there was some concern over Kolo Muani, who again today struggled badly in the area, never finding a way to get a shot on target.









Juventus-Cremonese 0-1

Scorers: 12' Bonazzoli (C)



