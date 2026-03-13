Francisco Conceicao, Juventus’ attacking midfielder, speaks at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow evening’s league match, which will see the Old Lady in action in Friuli, away to Udinese.“The unity we have is the foundation of everything; without that, it’s difficult,” begins the Portuguese player. “We’ve already demonstrated this unity many times, and from there you can win the remaining matches, and that’s what we need to do.”
Juventus, Conceicao: "Everyone would love to have Bernardo Silva. We're stronger than Roma and Como"
DETAILS
"During the week we work on everything, and we all need to improve individually – and that’s exactly what we’ve done. We’ve got a bit more time, so we’re working on the details that the manager thinks we need to improve."
UDINESE
"Udinese are a strong side, and even stronger at home. We know they’re very strong up front and are a formidable team, but we’re going to Udine to win."
BERNARDO SILVA
"I know Bernardo very well; I know he’s a top player, but I haven’t spoken to him about this. I don’t know whether Juventus want to sign him or not, but if he asks me anything, I’ll tell him it’s a great club, that you have to win here, and thatevery team in the world would love to have Bernardo in their squad."
VLAHOVIC
"Dusan is a top player; the team misses him just as much as the others who are unavailable. He’s getting better all the time, and we hope he makes a full recovery from his injury."
SPALLETTI
"The manager has brought a lot to the team; we’re playing very well, we have the quality to do even better, and we need to prove it. You can see that the team is playing with joy and playing well; we’re trying to control the game, and that appeals to all the players – especially those up front. We’re creating plenty of chances, but we need to do more and keep working hard to secure victory in every match."
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFYING
"I'm backing Juve; I don't care who else makes it through – what matters is that we're in the mix, and that's what we're working towards. We know we have the quality to be up there; we need to work hard, get there tomorrow and win the match. We need to stay at the top because we have the quality to be there."
OVER-CRITICISED
"It helps me grow because when you play football, and especially for Juve, criticism is par for the course – you have to learn to live with it. I try to grow from the criticism; when people tell me I’m doing well, I feel I’ve found a balance. It’s not a problem for me; every day I try to do better and help the team with goals and assists, but also by defending – when I’m in the final third, I’m always marked by two players, which means someone else is free. I know that goals and assists are important, but there are lots of things that are important for the team that perhaps go unnoticed."
JUVENTUS AHEAD OF COMO AND ROMA
"I think we're stronger; we need to prove it in these final few matches, and we've shown that recently. We need to maintain this consistency to show that we deserve to be there."