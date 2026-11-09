After 11 league matches, Juventus' top scorer is a defender, Gleison Bremer, with 3 goals. An attacking winger, Edon Zhegrova, comes next with 2 goals. Of the four centre-forwards in Juventus' squad, two have scored one goal each (Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade) and the other two have scored none (Jeff Ekhator, who has recently returned from two injuries, and Arek Milik, who is not on the squad list for either Serie A or the Europa League). That statistic alone explains why Luciano Spalletti's side sit seventh in the table, far more than other analyses. The most worrying figure, though, concerns Kolo Muani and Woltemade: 2 goals between them in 11 league matches.
Juventus, Bremer as top scorer sums up the failure of the transfer market for attackers: the numbers behind it
Serie A's 13th-best attack
Juventus have scored 15 goals in Serie A: Bremer has 3, Zhegrova 2, and Douglas Luiz, Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic, Conceicao, Gatti, Koopmeiners, Boga, Nico Gonzalez, McKennie and Woltemade have 1 each. That leaves Juventus with the 13th-ranked attack in Serie A (Roma lead with 31 goals, followed by Inter on 28 and Lazio on 25), a tally too low to sustain hopes of a Serie A title or Champions League qualification. Even Europa League or Conference League qualification cannot be taken for granted on those numbers. Juventus currently occupy neither qualifying place.
Juventus have fared better in attack in the Europa League, scoring 11 goals in 4 matches. Kolo Muani and Woltemade have scored 4 goals each in the competition.
Mitigating circumstances
Injuries have been Spalletti's main mitigating factor, with the team's most skilful player, number 10 Kenan Yildiz, playing just 69 minutes so far, all on the opening matchday of the league season. The Juventus manager has also had to deal with injuries to Ekhator, Nico Gonzalez, Conceicao and Boga.
The problems and the solutions
Despite the injury list offering some mitigation, Juventus' problems in front of goal are structural, not incidental. They stem from the transfer decisions the club have made in recent windows.
Three directors in the past three years (Giuntoli, Comolli and Carnevali) have, for example, left the club with a stockpile of wide attackers but no genuine 'Juventus-calibre' centre-forward. Regardless of the numbers he has produced, Woltemade is on a straight loan and cannot be part of a long-term project. As for Kolo Muani, his recent positive performances have shown that his play and output improve when he operates out wide in attack or as a second striker rather than as a centre-forward. Spalletti must find an answer between now and January. Above all, the management must act in the winter transfer window to fix a situation that, if it continues, will make it very difficult for Juventus to achieve their objectives this season.
Juventus’ attacking numbers in all competitions this season
Centre-forwards
Randal Kolo Muani: 4 goals in 15 appearances (1,146 minutes)
Nick Woltemade: 4 goals in 13 appearances (746 minutes)
Jeff Ekhator: 0 goals in 2 appearances (24 minutes)
Arek Milik: 0 goals in 0 appearances
Wide forwards
Kenan Yildiz: 0 goals in 1 appearance (69 minutes)
Nico Gonzalez: 2 goals in 9 appearances (473 minutes)
Francisco Conceicao: 1 goal in 9 appearances (526 minutes)
Kerim Alajbegovic: 2 goals in 14 appearances (666 minutes)
Edon Zhegrova: 2 goals in 9 appearances (248 minutes)
Jeremie Boga: 1 goal in 10 appearances (275 minutes)
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