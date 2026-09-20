Juventus-Atalanta 2-0





SCORERS - Conceicao, Bremer





GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS -





88' - Woltemade and Kolo Muani play a one-two, but only Carnesecchi denies the Frenchman, who has looked very lively today, a goal





77' - Bremer makes sure of it! Corner from the right and a towering header from the Brazilian: 2-0





75' - Zhegrova finds Sarr, who hits it first time, and Carnesecchi has to fly to the top corner





70' - Nico Gonzalez bursts forward but slips at the moment of the shot





64' - Kristensen's point-blank header, Kolo Muani clears off the line!





59' - Nico Gonzalez swings in the cross and McKennie heads at goal, Carnesecchi saves





55' - Great move from Juventus: Kolo Muani picks out Conceicao but Bellanova gets there ahead of the Portuguese





50' - Vicario saves Rowe's angled shot, Atalanta's best chance so far





47' - First chance of the second half: Nico Gonzalez heads a corner just wide





30' - Big appeals from the visitors for Kalulu holding Rowe inside the penalty area. The Inter player's shirt is visibly being pulled, but for the referee and VAR there are not sufficient grounds to award a penalty.





28' - Celik gets down the left again, cuts it back perfectly for Conceicao, who beats Carnesecchi and makes it 1-0!





14' - Celik crosses, but Kolo Muani fails to make contact with the ball





4' - Conceicao finds Gonzalez, but Scalvini clears the danger





2' - Kolo Muani goes it alone and places a right-footed effort towards goal, forcing Carnesecchi's first save