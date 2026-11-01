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FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-NAPOLIAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Juventus answer their critics and sink Napoli 2-0: Spalletti six points off the Champions League places, Allegri remains eighth in the table

Juventus
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Juventus vs SSC Napoli

Follow Juventus v Napoli, a Serie A matchday 10 fixture

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Whichever side won stood to revive their ambitions. Juventus' 2-0 win over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, on matchday 10 of the 2026/2027 Serie A season, lets Luciano Spalletti quell criticism and take his team back to within six points of the Champions League places, their concrete objective for the season. It also silences protests from some supporters who had again attacked the team heavily before kick-off.

Goals from Alajbegovic and Boga in the 70th and 87th minutes were extraordinary and near-identical. They gave Juventus their first win since their disastrous midweek trip to face Genoa in Genoa and restored a sense of certainty and confidence to Spalletti, who again changed formation, and to the team. The Bosnian was finally decisive.

Watching from the stands, suspended Massimiliano Allegri endured a desperately difficult day against his former club. It began with Rasmus Hojlund's last-minute withdrawal because of flu, continued with protests over Koopmeiners' challenge on Anguissa, which came close to warranting a red card, then problems for Di Lorenzo and De Bruyne at half-time, and finally Marianucci's red card, with the two superb pieces of play from the Juventus wingers in between.

Napoli's midweek win over Monza is already forgotten. This defeat leaves them nine points off a Champions League place and 14 behind leaders Lazio. Their Serie A title challenge, their objective at the start of the season, now looks a very distant prospect.

Juventus-Napoli 2-0

Scorers: 70' Alajbegovic (J), 87' Boga (J)

  • Goals and highlights

    87' Goal - Cambiaso lays the ball back to Boga on the edge of the area. From the same spot as Alajbegovic, Boga curls a right-footed shot in at the far post, beyond Meret.

    75' Napoli down to 10 - Marianucci clearly steps on Cabal's foot. Sozza shows him a second yellow card, followed by a red.

    74' Chance - Boga finds Koopmeiners, who reaches the byline unmarked and crosses into the area. Woltemade goes down after contact with Olivera.

    70' Goal - Alajbegovic scores a stunner! Zhegrova breaks through Napoli's press and surges forward, playing the ball to the Bosnian playmaker to the right of centre. Alajbegovic does not think twice, firing an angled shot against the post to Meret's left and into the net.

    58' What a mistake! - Lucumì falls under pressure from Politano and, while sliding, sends a back-pass towards Vicario. He leaves it short. The Napoli winger pounces, but Vicario races out and beats him to the ball with a clean challenge.

    45+2' Chance - Meret produces a superb save this time. Alajbegovic takes matters into his own hands just inside the edge of the area and shoots across goal, but the alert Napoli goalkeeper dives to his left to keep it out.

    31' Chance - At the other end, Kolo Muani reaches the byline and sends a high cross back towards Alajbegovic. Unmarked, he sets himself but sends his right-footed effort narrowly over.

    30' Chance - Anguissa wins the ball back and plays it to Politano, whose cross finds Lang in the middle. With the goal at his mercy, Lang shoots over.

    28' Post - A cross from the right ricochets off Cabal's body and strikes the post to Meret's right. As the move continues, Cabal goes down in the area after contact with Olivera and appeals for a penalty.

    16' Chance - From Koopmeiners' corner, Lucumì meets the ball with his knee in the middle of the area and sends it narrowly over.

    11' Koopmeiners risks a red card - Koopmeiners catches Anguissa first on the calf and then on the ankle while trying to win the ball. Sozza does not even show a yellow card, though Napoli call for a red (READ THE REFEREEING ANALYSIS HERE)

    7' Chance - Napoli's sustained pressure down the right brings the first real chance of the match. Politano crosses, and Lucca gets into a good position against Bremer in the middle of the area. His header forces a superb save from Vicario, who turns it behind for a corner to keep the scores level.

    0' Kick-off is at 8.45pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

    ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

  • Juventus-Napoli: match details

    Juventus-Napoli 2-0

    Scorers: 70' Alajbegovic (J), 87' Boga (J)

    JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi (71' Kelly), Cabal (82' Cambiaso); Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners, McKennie (46' Gatti); Alajbegovic (71' Boga), Woltemade, Kolo Muani (59' Zhegrova).

    Substitutes: Pinsoglio, Neto, Ekhator, Rugani, Sarr. 

    Manager: Spalletti.

    NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo (46' Rrhamani), Marianucci, Rafa Marin, Olivera (78' Beukema); Anguissa (79' Giovane), De Bruyne (46' Gilmour), McTominay; Politano (61' Vergara), Lucca, Lang.

    Substitutes: Contini, Spinelli, Barido, Pereyra, Chiummariello, Melnyk, Lieto.

    Manager: Allegri.

    Referee: Sozza

    Booked: Douglas Luiz (J), Lucumi (J), Alajbegovic (J)

    Sent off: Marianucci (second yellow card) (N)

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Next matches
POR

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