Whichever side won stood to revive their ambitions. Juventus' 2-0 win over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, on matchday 10 of the 2026/2027 Serie A season, lets Luciano Spalletti quell criticism and take his team back to within six points of the Champions League places, their concrete objective for the season. It also silences protests from some supporters who had again attacked the team heavily before kick-off.
Goals from Alajbegovic and Boga in the 70th and 87th minutes were extraordinary and near-identical. They gave Juventus their first win since their disastrous midweek trip to face Genoa in Genoa and restored a sense of certainty and confidence to Spalletti, who again changed formation, and to the team. The Bosnian was finally decisive.
Watching from the stands, suspended Massimiliano Allegri endured a desperately difficult day against his former club. It began with Rasmus Hojlund's last-minute withdrawal because of flu, continued with protests over Koopmeiners' challenge on Anguissa, which came close to warranting a red card, then problems for Di Lorenzo and De Bruyne at half-time, and finally Marianucci's red card, with the two superb pieces of play from the Juventus wingers in between.
Napoli's midweek win over Monza is already forgotten. This defeat leaves them nine points off a Champions League place and 14 behind leaders Lazio. Their Serie A title challenge, their objective at the start of the season, now looks a very distant prospect.
Juventus-Napoli 2-0
Scorers: 70' Alajbegovic (J), 87' Boga (J)