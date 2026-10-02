Juventus, another mountain of money on the way: Carnevali has the chance not to do what his predecessors did

Another capital increase is on the way. For the umpteenth time in recent years, Exor have opened the vault and injected liquidity into Juventus. Juventus' board has ratified the club's ninth straight set of accounts in the red, €66 million as of 30 June 2026, and has asked the Shareholders' Meeting to approve a capital increase of up to €250 million. Of the planned €250 million, at least €164 million will come from Exor, though that figure could rise because Exor are ready to underwrite any shares not taken up by the other shareholders.





Over the past few years, Juventus have carried out four recapitalisations worth a total of €998 million, of which €637 million was paid in by Exor. With the new increase, the total invested by the Agnelli/Elkann family holding company in the Juventus world over the last seven years will reach €800 million.



