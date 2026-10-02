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CM grafica Juventus Inside Carnevali 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus, another mountain of money on the way: Carnevali has the chance not to do what his predecessors did

Juventus
Originals
Opinion
Serie A

With the capital increase, it will be crucial for the Juventus hierarchy to make the right choices

Another capital increase is on the way. For the umpteenth time in recent years, Exor have opened the vault and injected liquidity into Juventus. Juventus' board has ratified the club's ninth straight set of accounts in the red, €66 million as of 30 June 2026, and has asked the Shareholders' Meeting to approve a capital increase of up to €250 million. Of the planned €250 million, at least €164 million will come from Exor, though that figure could rise because Exor are ready to underwrite any shares not taken up by the other shareholders.


Over the past few years, Juventus have carried out four recapitalisations worth a total of €998 million, of which €637 million was paid in by Exor. With the new increase, the total invested by the Agnelli/Elkann family holding company in the Juventus world over the last seven years will reach €800 million.


  • Juve, money are the last problem

    Juventus' problem is not money, nor is it John Elkann, who often comes in for criticism from a sizeable section of the Juventus fanbase. It is worth remembering that Elkann was also behind Juventus during the legendary run of nine consecutive Serie A titles. To give a few examples: Elkann chose Marotta in 2010, Elkann entrusted the presidency and management of the club to his cousin Andrea Agnelli. And Elkann signed off on every extra-budget outlay of that era: his approval was indispensable, as in the case of the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.


    That means there has been almost two decades of continuity in Elkann's support for Juventus, since he took the reins at Exor and continued the bond that has tied Juventus to the Agnelli family for a century. The willingness to open the chequebook is not in question, if anything, the issue over the past six years has been the way that money, and a great deal of it, has been spent.



  • The wrong choices

    This is the heart of the matter, and Juventus' biggest problem of this decade: they have got almost every executive appointment wrong and, as a result, got their transfer decisions wrong too. From Paratici to Cherubini, via Manna, and then on to Giuntoli and Comolli, it has been a bloodbath of wasted money, with players paid far too much (both in transfer fees and wages) for what they produced on the pitch. The decline has been relentless, hitting its lowest point during Comolli's tenure, which ended with exclusion from the Champions League as the final outcome.


  • Smart choices

    Qualifying for next season's Champions League and getting their transfer decisions right, without squandering Exor's investments. That is Juventus' double mantra for this season, with manager Luciano Spalletti and the management team made up of Giovanni Carnevali, Giorgio Chiellini, Frederic Massara and Marco Ottolini sharing the same level of responsibility. Elkann picked this group to provide continuity and lay the foundations for a new cycle. No more upheaval, no more sudden changes: continuity is the watchword. That also applies to the transfer market: will Carnevali, Massara and Ottolini succeed where Giuntoli and Comolli failed?


    "We want a competitive team, we know we have limits that we must respect. We will see how the market develops. I would like to sign three great champions, but we cannot. So we need to strengthen the team by working intelligently and taking advantage of opportunities," Carnevali said at the Festival dello Sport organised by Gazzetta. Smart decisions will make the difference between the Juventus of the recent past and the Juventus of the near future.



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