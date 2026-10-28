Kerim Alajbegovic was Juventus' only representative among the award nominees at the London Ballon d'Or ceremony, with the Bosnian in contention for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player. Born in 2007, he finished seventh. The final ranking was: 1. Yamal, 2. Cubarsi, 3. Zaire-Emery, 4. Lennart Karl, 5. Yan Diomande, 6. Ayyoub Bouaddi, 7. Kerim Alajbegovic, 8. Junior Kroupi, 9. Ibrahim Maza, 10. Johan Manzambi. Not bad for a talent Juventus secured in the summer ahead of Arsenal, thanks in part to an assist from Miralem Pjanic.
After a bright start to the season, Alajbegovic has faded, partly through his own fault but above all because of the team's crisis. Following the defeat to Lazio, Luciano Spalletti changed formation: the 3-5-2 gives Juventus more defensive cover but comes at the expense of the squad's many wide players, including Alajbegovic. Tonight in Genoa, Juventus will use the 3-5-2 again. The Bosnian could start as one of the two forwards, perhaps playing deeper than regular starter Nick Woltemade. Or he could come on during the match if Spalletti makes a switch from 3-5-2 to 3-4-2-1.