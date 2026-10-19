After Juventus collapsed at home against Lazio, squad leader Gleison Bremer criticised his team-mates in front of the cameras. The Brazilian's comments didn't sit well with Luciano Spalletti, who responded in front of reporters.
Juve, sparks fly between Bremer and Spalletti: “People hide,” says the defender. The manager: “He’s in it up to his neck, he should speak properly”
One of the worst players on the pitch yet a dressing-room mainstay, the Brazilian defender told Sky Sport: "If the manager can't be everywhere and we players don't contribute anything ourselves? You're right about the first thing you said, the manager gives instructions, but in the end we're the ones who go onto the pitch. But there are 11 players plus five substitutes. I can't carry everyone. I can talk and lend a hand, but everyone has their own character, and there's only so much I can do. Some have more character, some less; some hear the boos and perhaps become afraid. If you compare this with Juve a few years ago, it's different, and that weighs on us. Do I mean that someone alongside me lacks personality? Yes, yes, that's what I said, but I'm not pointing the finger at the lads; everyone has their own character. There are also a lot of new players, and some hide a little when things go badly."
A few minutes later, Spalletti appeared on Sky, where he heard about the former Torino player's harsh words. He replied: "Bremer says there are those who hide when the boos come? Bremer has to answer for himself, and it is right that he reflects on things, but he is part of tonight's match, just as I am, even though I was in the stands today. He is part of it. Before talking about the team, we must first talk about ourselves as individuals. In my assessment of the way we went about things that led us to play tonight's match, I must first ask myself questions and find answers. It would be too easy to blame other things. Can Bremer's words shake things up? For heaven's sake, yes, but I could say the same thing. Yet Bremer is not exempt from responsibility for the performance; he is up to his neck in it too."
At the press conference, Spalletti added:
"Nobody has saved face and can afford to talk about others. I'm pleased that the captain has come to speak and face up to it, but making a fair assessment is essential. Defeats spare nobody; they draw everyone in. Everyone looks dreadful and has a heavy feeling inside that they then have to push aside. We are all part of the defeats; nobody has come through unscathed."
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