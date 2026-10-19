A few minutes later, Spalletti appeared on Sky, where he heard about the former Torino player's harsh words. He replied: "Bremer says there are those who hide when the boos come? Bremer has to answer for himself, and it is right that he reflects on things, but he is part of tonight's match, just as I am, even though I was in the stands today. He is part of it. Before talking about the team, we must first talk about ourselves as individuals. In my assessment of the way we went about things that led us to play tonight's match, I must first ask myself questions and find answers. It would be too easy to blame other things. Can Bremer's words shake things up? For heaven's sake, yes, but I could say the same thing. Yet Bremer is not exempt from responsibility for the performance; he is up to his neck in it too."





At the press conference, Spalletti added:





"Nobody has saved face and can afford to talk about others. I'm pleased that the captain has come to speak and face up to it, but making a fair assessment is essential. Defeats spare nobody; they draw everyone in. Everyone looks dreadful and has a heavy feeling inside that they then have to push aside. We are all part of the defeats; nobody has come through unscathed."