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Emanuele Tramacere
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Juve-Napoli live, official line-ups: Alajbegovic and Lucca are in, Hojlund not even on the bench

Juventus
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Juventus vs SSC Napoli

Follow Juventus v Napoli, a Serie A matchweek 10 fixture

Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP

Juventus-Napoli is the second big match to close Sunday's action in the 10th round of Serie A 2026/2027. It is already a crucial match for both Luciano Spalletti's Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli. Both sit on 14 points, already nine behind Como, who currently occupy fourth place and the Champions League spot that comes with it.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw with Roma and an emphatic 4-1 away win over Monza, De Bruyne and his team-mates are improving as they head into this match. Juventus, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat in their last three league matches in Genoa, turning in a performance far below Spalletti's expectations.

Juventus-Napoli

Scorers: -

  • Juventus-Napoli: probable line-ups and match details

    Juventus-Napoli

    Scorers: -

    JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Cabal; Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners, McKennie; Alajbegovic, Woltemade, Kolo Muani.

    Substitutes: Pinsoglio, Neto, Gatti, Kelly, Zhegrova, Boga, Ekhator, Cambiaso, Rugani, Sarr.

    Manager: Spalletti.

    NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Marianucci, Rafa Marin, Olivera; Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Politano, Lucca, Lang.

    Substitutes: Contini, Spinelli, Gilmour, Rrahmani, Barido, Giovane, Vergara, Beukema, Pereyra, Chiummariello, Melnyk, Lieto.

    Manager: Allegri.

    Referee: Sozza

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

  • Goals and highlights

    0' Kick-off is at 20.45 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

    All the information, stats and minute-by-minute commentary here

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Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP