Next matches JUV Serie A 14:45 NAP Watch

Juventus-Napoli is the second big match to close Sunday's action in the 10th round of Serie A 2026/2027. It is already a crucial match for both Luciano Spalletti's Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli. Both sit on 14 points, already nine behind Como, who currently occupy fourth place and the Champions League spot that comes with it.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw with Roma and an emphatic 4-1 away win over Monza, De Bruyne and his team-mates are improving as they head into this match. Juventus, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat in their last three league matches in Genoa, turning in a performance far below Spalletti's expectations.

Juventus-Napoli

Scorers: -