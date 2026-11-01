Juve-Napoli 0-0 live: Landucci takes off De Bruyne and Di Lorenzo, Spalletti takes off McKennie

Juventus-Napoli is the second big match to round off Sunday's action in the 10th round of Serie A 2026/2027. It's already a crucial game for Luciano Spalletti's Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli. Both have 14 points, nine behind fourth-placed Como, who occupy a Champions League spot.
De Bruyne and his team-mates are finding form after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Roma and a convincing 4-1 away win over Monza. Juventus, meanwhile, lost for the second time in their last three league games in Genoa, producing a performance well short of what Spalletti expects.
Juventus-Napoli 0-0
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