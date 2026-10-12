Debate has begun at Juventus after they snatched a draw away to Cagliari. On Sport Mediaset, former Juventus players Massimo Mauro and Alessio Tacchinardiweighed in.
Juve, Mauro: “Kolo Muani like Trezeguet? Let’s not blaspheme.” Tacchinardi: “We need to buy a forward in January”
"Juve struggle to score and miss a lot of chances in front of goal, then they always concede. For a big club like Juve, with their DNA, that is something that cannot happen so easily. You have to win at Cagliari. Juve cannot rely on Conceicao and Zhegrova for their attacking moves. They are good, but…".
Sandro Sabatini had told Tacchinardi: "You played with Trezeguet. Sometimes he did not touch the ball either, but he scored goals", and Mauro joked: "Don't be sacrilegious, Sandro. Don't compare Kolo Muani to Trezeguet".
Alessio Tacchinardi also assessed Juventus' current form and Kolo Muani's performances:
"Those are two points dropped because Juventus had possession and created something. But when Juventus need to take a step up in quality and maturity, they are not ready yet. Spalletti is a good manager and has always found ways to raise the level. But this Juventus side are not solid and could win or lose games like this. Juventus are still the same; they have been like this for a year. Kolo Muani cannot play alone up front; until the goal, his performance was disgraceful. Woltemade is not a centre-forward, so Juventus must enter the transfer market in January to buy a striker."
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