Justin Oboavwoduo tells his story: his origins, his family, what he learned at Manchester City, Juventus’ plan

Justin Oboavwoduo, a forward born in 2006 for Juventus Next Gen who recently made his debut for Juventus' first team, has been speaking about himself in an interview with the Old Lady's official website.





Family

"When I was a little child at nursery school, I simply picked up a ball. I played football during break and my teacher told my mother that her son was pretty good, that he liked playing at lunch and during the interval. From then on, all I can remember of myself as a child is me playing football. It's my earliest memory."





"My family made many sacrifices for me. I come from a home where there were four children and we were all very active and sporty. Finding the time to take me to training and matches, while at the same time managing their work, was hugely important. They did an enormous amount to help me get to where I am today: without them it wouldn't have been possible."







