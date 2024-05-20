'Just like Kaizer Chiefs during their winning days, it is Mamelodi Sundowns' time to benefit from refs & Orlando Pirates are next! Of those 72 points, 60 were from officials' - Fans

Football lovers in Mzansi have their say following several controversial calls from the officials in high profile matches.

Referee Jelly Chavani is the latest official in South African football to be reprimanded after his controversial officiating in the Nedbank Cup semi-final game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch.

The referee failed to send off defender Divine Lunga after a second bookable offence, with Masandawana eventually sealing their place in the final where they are scheduled to play Orlando Pirates on June 1.

A section of fans now feel the poor calls have been a norm since the Kaizer Chiefs' glory days, claiming Orlando Pirates might be the latest beneficiaries.

Have a look at what GOAL readers said.