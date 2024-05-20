'Just like Kaizer Chiefs during their winning days, it is Mamelodi Sundowns' time to benefit from refs & Orlando Pirates are next! Of those 72 points, 60 were from officials' - Fans

Referee Jelly Chavani is the latest official in South African football to be reprimanded after his controversial officiating in the Nedbank Cup semi-final game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch.
The referee failed to send off defender Divine Lunga after a second bookable offence, with Masandawana eventually sealing their place in the final where they are scheduled to play Orlando Pirates on June 1.
A section of fans now feel the poor calls have been a norm since the Kaizer Chiefs' glory days, claiming Orlando Pirates might be the latest beneficiaries.
Have a look at what GOAL readers said.
