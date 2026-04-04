WATCH: Josh Sargent scores first MLS goal, assists in FC Toronto win over Colorado Rapids

The American had rather struggled in Toronto after making a big money move from Norwich. He endured a tricky debut before failing to make an impact in his second appearance.

But on Saturday afternoon, he was far more clinical. After a quiet first half, Sargent came alive in the second. He assisted Richie Laryea to pull one back after 65 minutes. And then, after the Rapids had a second man of the day sent off, Sargent bagged a devastating winner with a tidy header.



