Joseph Makhanya identifies another Orlando Pirates starlet ready to explode like Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota, but suggests Abdeslam Ouaddou has no guts to play him, 'I can't wait for a coach who would be brave enough to take him'
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The Pirates development factory
Orlando Pirates have, in recent seasons, unleashed the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi from their development structures.
The players did not only become regular first team players but also key Bafana Bafana stars.
Mbokazi and Nkota have even secured contracts overseas.
Pirates development coach Joseph Makhanya has one DDC player he believes could become a household name like Mofokeng and Nkota.
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Who is the player identified by Makhanya
"There were players [who] were earmarked for greater things, it was also Jabu Mokone who is currently playing DDC, he's a phenomenon right-back. He's very smart," Makhanya said as per Soccer Laduma.
"The energy, he solves problems, I love players that solve problems, he's small in stature so a lot of coaches would always undermine his stature, very flexible, very agile.
"I can't wait for a coach one day who would be brave enough, take him and put him on to that field and South Africa must see the last that we have, just like we've done with 'Rele'."
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Competition for Makhanya's suggestion
The player whose name is being put forward by Makhanya faces a tough task to break into the Pirates first team.
At right-back, there are already Kamogelo Sebelebele, Deano van Rooyen and Bandile Shandu competing for that role.
But should Mokone prove that he is in the class of Mofokeng, Nkota and Mbokazi, he could easily enjoy regular football, although that depends on coach Ouaddou trusting him.
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Mosimane tips Mofokeng for big move
As Nkota and Mbokazi are already playing abroad, former Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane feels Mofokeng could play in the Premier League, with his style best suited for Aston Villa's system.
“Yeah, a top talent, hey! He [Mofokeng] is very intelligent; there's always a challenge. Is he a winger or a striker? He's a 10, but it depends on how you use a 10," said Mosimane as per Soccer Laduma.
“If you play a 4-3-3 [formation], there's no 10. It's a six and two eights. If you play 4-2-3-1, he's a 10. But if you play 4-4-2 with wingers coming inside a lot, then he's not a winger. He fits in well in Aston Villa's shape.”