Joseph Makhanya identifies another Orlando Pirates starlet ready to explode like Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota, but suggests Abdeslam Ouaddou has no guts to play him, 'I can't wait for a coach who would be brave enough to take him'

Orlando Pirates have, in recent seasons, unleashed the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi from their development structures.

The players did not only become regular first team players but also key Bafana Bafana stars.

Mbokazi and Nkota have even secured contracts overseas.

Pirates development coach Joseph Makhanya has one DDC player he believes could become a household name like Mofokeng and Nkota.