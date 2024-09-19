Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates and Craig Martin of Chippa UnitedBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Jose Riveiro unhappy with Orlando Pirates' comeback win - 'Not a habit that we want to create' as Chippa United's Kwanele Kopo explains Andile Jali withdrawal

The Buccaneers left it late to secure a slim victory over the Chilli Boys who frustrated them for the better part of the match.

  • Bucs hosted Chippa in league opener
  • Pirates won the match 2-1 in comeback victory
  • Riveiro and Chippa's Kopo react to the match
