Jose Riveiro's trusted soldiers, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Relebohile Mofokeng & Monnapule Saleng need to step up to save Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League ambitions

Orlando Pirates are confronted with a do or die situation as they look to advance to the next stage of the Caf Champions League qualifiers.

When Orlando Pirates were paired with little-known Madagascar side Disciples, the general perception was that the Buccaneers would have it easy in the Caf Champions League qualifiers.

However, Jose Riveiro's men did the unthinkable and failed to score a single goal against the stubborn Disciples in the first-leg last week. They meet in the reverse fixture on Friday in an attempt to get through to the next round of qualifiers.

Given the dismal performance in the first leg where both teams drew blanks in Mauritius, the honours and pressure are on Pirates to step, and Riveiro will need his best soldiers to take up the fight against their opponents.

Here, GOAL looks at the players who need to step up and steer Pirates in the right direction.

Click here to get the latest news from our WhatsApp channel!