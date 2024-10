The Buccaneers won a historical third straight MTN8 title, leaving a buzz on social media.

Orlando Pirates beat Stellenbosch FC 3-1 to clinch the MTN8 title at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

After the match, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro refused to take credit for leading the Buccaneers to a third consecutive MTN8 title while Stellenbosch tactician Steve Barker felt robbed by the referee.

This sparked talk among fans and GOAL takes a look at some of the comments.

