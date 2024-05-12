The Natal Rich Boys caused an upset against the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and the two coaches shared their views after the match.

Orlando Pirates missed the chance to move second on the Premier Soccer League table after a shock 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay FC on Saturday night.

In-form Sanele Barns' first-half strike was enough to secure the maximum points for the Natal Rich Boys.

The KwaZulu-Natal side's win saw them avoiding the automatic relegation. They doomed Cape Town Spurs to the to the dreaded drop to the National First Division.

Pirates remained third, while the Vusumuzi Vilakazi-led team hung on 15th in the standings.

Bucs coach Jose Riveiro admitted his team conceded an “unnecessary” goal. Meanwhile, Vilakazi says his side needed all points more than their opponents.