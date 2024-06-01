Jose Riveiro masterclass! How the Spaniard outclassed Rhulani Mokwena to guide Orlando Pirates to another Nedbank Cup triumph

The Buccaneers successfully defended the South African FA Cup following an enthralling final on Saturday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates showed character as they claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Mbombela Stadium.

Goals from Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng earned the Buccaneers a hard-fought victory over Masandawana and the Soweto giants completed a cup double having also won the MTN8 title earlier this season.

Themba Zwane's goal proved to be a mere consolation for Masandawana as the Tshwane giants missed an opportunity to complete a treble in a season that saw them clinch the PSL and African Football League titles.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how Pirates coach Jose Riveiro outclassed his Sundowns counterpart Rhulani Mokwena in what was the last match of a memorable campaign for both tacticians.