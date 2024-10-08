Jose Riveiro among Orlando Pirates' greatest coaches - close to surpassing Ruud Krol's wins as Bucs coach

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraJose Riveiro among Orlando Pirates' greatest coaches - close to surpassing Ruud Krol's wins as Bucs coachPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FCAmaZulu FCJ. RiveiroR. KrolThe Spaniard is in his third season with the Buccaneers and has established himself as a tactical genius in Cup competitions.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRiveiro joined Bucs in July 2022He has now won Cup titles five times His win record in all competitions is impressiveFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below