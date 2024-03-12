Jose Mourinho, Steve Barker, Eric Tinkler and others - Who can Kaizer Chiefs turn to for solutions to their coaching conundrum?

The formerly dominant Kaizer Chiefs face a troublesome situation as their coaching predicament remains a significant worry.

Under the interim leadership of coach Cavin Johnson, Amakhosi's disappointing performance persists, marking a sharp departure from their once illustrious history as one of South Africa's most successful clubs. The Glamour Boys are approaching a decade-long drought without silverware and much to the frustration of their devoted supporters.

There's a growing demand for immediate changes within the club's hierarchy, particularly in the coaching department. Given Chiefs' stature and expectations, they are in urgent need of a decisive leader.

As the quest for a permanent coach continues, GOAL explores potential options for Amakhosi, including individuals previously linked with the team.