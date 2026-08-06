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Magdy Obaid

Translated by

José Mourinho's dilemma at the Bernabéu: how to balance an arsenal of stars without the defensive solidity collapsing?

FEATURES
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Vinicius Junior
J. Bellingham
K. Mbappe
Y. Diomande
C. Espi
J. Mourinho
Spain
Brazil
England
France
Côte d’Ivoire
Portugal

The Portuguese coach faces a test of control and capability.

Real Madrid are navigating a delicate transition with Jose Mourinho back in the dugout, all while the club confirm an agreement to renew Brazilian star Vinicius Junior's contract. 

The Meringues boast an exceptional attacking arsenal. Vinicius, Mbappe, Bellingham and Rodrygo, the latter returning from injury, are joined by newcomer Yan Diomande and Spanish forward Carlos Espi. That firepower raises fundamental questions about defensive balance, because most of these players carry a notable weakness in their defensive commitment. 

Mourinho has always leaned on tactical discipline and defensive solidity. Integrating these stars without sacrificing that identity is a major challenge.

  • Redefining attacking roles: imposing collective discipline

    The solution begins with reorganising the roles within the front line. Vinicius, Mbappe and Rodrygo tend to play with complete freedom, often leaving the spaces behind them exposed. Mourinho, a manager who imposes order even on the biggest stars, will hand each player specific defensive duties.

    Nobody gets an exemption. Even Mbappe will have to press the opposing right-back at the right moments, while Vinicius will track back and cover the left-back on the counter-attack.

    Bellingham, blessed with a huge engine, becomes an attacking-defensive pivot who balances forward runs with dropping into midfield. Rodrygo, once he returns, offers a rotation option who does more of the dirty work in the tougher matches.

    Diomande and Espi provide the first pressing tools. Espi, towering in the air, helps intercept long balls. Diomande uses his pace to close down the flanks.

    Words alone will not enforce this discipline. Mourinho will drill it through intensive work on organised high pressing, a style he knows well from his spells at Chelsea and Inter Milan.

    The aim is simple: turn the attack from a collection of individuals into a cohesive unit that shields the back line.

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  • Building a solid midfield as a protective shield: advanced defence of the goal

    With attacking players who offer less defensively, Mourinho would lean on a strong pairing or trio in midfield. Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga form an ideal base.

    Tchouaméni would anchor the defence, covering the spaces Bellingham leaves when he pushes forward. Valverde drives the swift transition from defence to attack. Camavinga, with his versatility, can slot in as an extra full-back or as a defensive playmaker.

    A more solid 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 might be Mourinho's answer, with two players always sitting in front of the defence. That set-up frees the attacking stars to break forward without fear of leaving gaps.

    In the big matches, he may sacrifice an attacker to pack the midfield, drawing on his experience of managing tight games. The midfield then becomes a shield that protects the defence and gives the attack the security to surge forward.

  • Strengthening Real Madrid's backline: making the most of the new signings

    The presence of Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella gives Mourinho multiple options at the back.

    Huijsen offers height and comfort on the ball, making him key to building play from deep. Konaté adds physical solidity. Dumfries and Cucurella will pick their moments to venture forward, but their priority is getting back quickly.

    Expect Mourinho to drill the defence to stay compact and close down space, especially against quick opponents. Pressing from the front will ease the burden on the back line too.

    These reinforcements free up the attacking players to focus on their jobs without too much worry, because the defence can now cope with any gaps that open up.

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  • Managing rotation among the stars: maintaining the enthusiasm

    With so many stars, rotation becomes a necessity. Mourinho cannot regularly field Vinícius, Mbappé, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Diomandé and Espie all at once.

    He will lean on a smart rotation system to keep everyone fit and cut down on frustration. Easy matches might see Espie or Diomandé handed a start to rest the stars, while the big games call for his most balanced line-up.

    Managing big personalities is where Mourinho excels. He will convince the players that the collective matters more than the individual, drawing on his experience of handling stars like Ronaldo and Ibrahimović. Injuries and suspensions, too, will give him the chance to test different combinations.

    Such rotation ensures the Royal side does not lean on a fixed group. Instead, it boasts the depth to compete on all fronts without wearing itself out.

  • The psychological side and on-field leadership: Mourinho's forte

    Mourinho is known for his ability to build fighting spirit and discipline. After seasons of relative complacency, he'll re-instil a culture of winning at any cost. He'll push the attacking players to treat defence as part of the job, not a burden.

    In individual meetings and on the training pitch, he'll spell out each player's role within the system. Vinicius, having renewed his contract, will be more settled. Mbappe stands to benefit from a coach focused on getting the very best out of him.

    Bellingham, a potential leader, will act as a bridge between the lines. That leadership can turn the team from a collection of talents into a cohesive unit, one capable of defending through its attack and attacking through its defence.

    Mourinho has the tools and the experience to solve the dilemma of balance. Impose discipline, build a strong midfield, shore up the defence, manage rotation and provide psychological leadership, and he can turn this attacking arsenal into a balanced force that competes for every title.

    The challenge is huge. His history proves he can turn stars into an organised army. Real Madrid under his charge may rediscover the solidity they've been missing, while keeping the attacking thrill they're famous for. It all hinges on the players buying into the collective vision, and that is exactly what Mourinho will work to guarantee from day one.

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