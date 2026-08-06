The solution begins with reorganising the roles within the front line. Vinicius, Mbappe and Rodrygo tend to play with complete freedom, often leaving the spaces behind them exposed. Mourinho, a manager who imposes order even on the biggest stars, will hand each player specific defensive duties.

Nobody gets an exemption. Even Mbappe will have to press the opposing right-back at the right moments, while Vinicius will track back and cover the left-back on the counter-attack.

Bellingham, blessed with a huge engine, becomes an attacking-defensive pivot who balances forward runs with dropping into midfield. Rodrygo, once he returns, offers a rotation option who does more of the dirty work in the tougher matches.

Diomande and Espi provide the first pressing tools. Espi, towering in the air, helps intercept long balls. Diomande uses his pace to close down the flanks.

Words alone will not enforce this discipline. Mourinho will drill it through intensive work on organised high pressing, a style he knows well from his spells at Chelsea and Inter Milan.

The aim is simple: turn the attack from a collection of individuals into a cohesive unit that shields the back line.