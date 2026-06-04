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Jose Mourinho alleges freedom of speech violations as incoming Real Madrid coach takes Turkey to European Court of Human Rights over tumultuous Fenerbahce period
Mourinho targets TFF in Strasbourg
The self-proclaimed 'Special One' is no stranger to touchline drama, but his latest move has taken the legal battle far beyond the pitch. Having departed Fenerbahce in August 2025, Mourinho has officially applied to the ECHR in Strasbourg to challenge the disciplinary sanctions imposed on him by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).
The legal action centres around the response to Mourinho's comments following Fenerbahce's win against Trabzonspor in November 2024. He was hit with a one-match ban and a significant fine by the authorities for criticising VAR and the Turkish football authorities. The sanctions remained in place after the coach's appeal was shut down, prompting the 63-year-old to seek international judicial intervention, according to NTV.
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Alleged violations of freedom of speech
In his submission to the court, Mourinho has raised serious concerns regarding the transparency and impartiality of the Turkish sporting judiciary. The veteran coach reportedly claims that "the football boards in Turkey are not independent" and that his right to "freedom of expression has been violated" following his criticisms of the officiating standards in the Super Lig.
Mourinho has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the Turkish football environment in the past, often highlighting what he perceived as systemic issues. By taking the matter to the ECHR, he is effectively putting the TFF's disciplinary procedures on trial, arguing that the system fails to protect the basic legal rights of participants.
Fair trial rights under the microscope
Beyond the issue of free speech, the current Benfica boss – who remains the top choice for Florentino Perez should he win the Real Madrid presidency – argues that his right to a fair trial was systematically denied. He specifically noted that he was never provided with a reasoned decision regarding his punishment, which he believes prevented a legitimate defence.
The legal filing asserts that "the right to a fair trial was taken away" because the reasoned justification for the penalty was never served to him. This procedural failure, according to Mourinho's legal team, constitutes a breach of European human rights protocols that Turkey is treaty-bound to uphold.
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Mourinho's scathing criticism at centre of storm
The ECHR has processed the application and has formally requested a defence from the Turkish state. This marks a significant development, as the court only accepts a small fraction of applications that meet its strict criteria for human rights grievances. The TFF and the Turkish Ministry of Justice now face a maximum of six months to submit their official view and defence to the court.
Mourinho's comments in 2024 saw the Portuguese tactician take aim at the refereeing standards, boldly declaring the VAR official as the "man of the match" while dismissing the on-pitch referee as "just a kid." Mourinho further claimed that his team was battling an entire "system" rather than just their opponents on the pitch, even admitting that he wouldn't have accepted the Fenerbahce job had he been told the full story about the league's environment before arriving.
While the course continues, Mourinho is expected to be confirmed as Real Madrid's new manager in the coming weeks, despite further controversy erupting after president Florentino Perez used him in a video to promote his re-election campaign.