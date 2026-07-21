Jomo Sono on the SAFA presidential race between Danny Jordaan and Sandile Zungu – ‘It's difficult to bet on a horse that has never been on the race track before’

As the South African football community prepares for the elective congress scheduled for September 12, 2026, the spotlight has intensified on the two primary contenders for the top job.

The incumbent Danny Jordaan is facing a significant challenge from AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu, a move that has sparked widespread debate across the local football landscape.

Speaking to Kick Off regarding the credentials of the two men, Sono adopted a pragmatic approach to the competition.

He acknowledged Zungu’s entry into the fray but noted the difficulty of comparing an experienced official with a newcomer to the association’s political structures.

Sono stated, "It's difficult to bet on a horse that has never been on the race track before.



