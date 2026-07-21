Jomo Sono on the SAFA presidential race between Danny Jordaan and Sandile Zungu – ‘It's difficult to bet on a horse that has never been on the race track before’
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The race for the SAFA presidency
As the South African football community prepares for the elective congress scheduled for September 12, 2026, the spotlight has intensified on the two primary contenders for the top job.
The incumbent Danny Jordaan is facing a significant challenge from AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu, a move that has sparked widespread debate across the local football landscape.
Speaking to Kick Off regarding the credentials of the two men, Sono adopted a pragmatic approach to the competition.
He acknowledged Zungu’s entry into the fray but noted the difficulty of comparing an experienced official with a newcomer to the association’s political structures.
Sono stated, "It's difficult to bet on a horse that has never been on the race track before.
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Evaluating the candidates
While Sono is keeping his distance from formal endorsements, he emphasised that voters must consider the full scope of a candidate’s history and professional background.
He highlighted Zungu’s pedigree in the corporate world while acknowledging that Jordaan’s tenure should be viewed through a balanced lens.
The "Black Prince" further elaborated on his view of the AmaZulu boss, noting that personal familiarity is not a prerequisite for leadership capability.
"When we judge a person, we should also look at the good things he has done," Sono explained.
"Sandile, I only know him from a distance, so I can't say much about him. I know him as a successful businessman."
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Why Sono is staying out of the boardroom
Despite his status as a national icon, Sono has firmly ruled himself out of the running for the presidency.
Over the years, many fans have called for the former playmaker to take a more central role in the administration of the sport, but Sono insists that he has no desire to return to the boardroom environment.
Sono was blunt about his feelings towards the administrative side of the game, expressing a clear preference for his current role.
"As a football person I choose to remain neutral, I don't want problems," Sono admitted.
"At the moment, there are a lot of problems in the SAFA divisions.
"I don't want to sit in the boardrooms."
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A vision for domestic success
Beyond the politics of the election, Sono offered advice on what the next president must prioritise to ensure the growth of the sport in South Africa.
He believes that the foundation of a successful national team lies in the health and happiness of the lower-tier clubs and regional divisions.
The legend concluded by outlining the roadmap he believes the winner should follow once the votes are counted in September.
"As a SAFA president, you must first make your clubs in the SAFA divisions happy and not only focus on international football," Sono declared.
"If the clubs in your country are happy, then there will be success in the national teams.
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