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Jomo Sono makes his pick as Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns battle it out for the Premier Soccer League title

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Mamelodi Sundowns FC
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Durban City vs Casric Stars FC
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
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Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates
Orbit College

The South African football icon has shared his thoughts on the intense battle for the Betway Premiership title as The Buccaneers and The Brazilians go head-to-head. With the season reaching its final stages, the legendary figure has weighed the prospects of his former club against the dominant force from Pretoria.

  • Jomo Sono - Orlando Pirates 1979Gallo

    Sono backs the Buccaneers in tight race

    Orlando Pirates currently sit at the summit of the Betway Premiership table with 58 points, holding a slender two-point lead over perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns. However, the situation is complicated by the fact that the Buccaneers have played two more matches than their rivals, leaving the destiny of the trophy in the hands of the Brazilians.

    Jomo Sono, a man whose name is synonymous with the Black and White of Pirates, admits that his heart is with the Soweto giants even if the path to glory is treacherous.

    "It's going to be difficult, you know. I would love for Pirates to win it since I'm also a Pirate, but it's going to be difficult for both teams. But we don't know who is going to cross the finish line first," Sono told KickOff.

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  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Sundowns games in hand a major factor

    The advantage theoretically lies with Miguel Cardoso’s Sundowns, who are chasing a remarkable ninth consecutive domestic league title. Despite the mathematical edge provided by their extra fixtures, Sono was quick to point out that matches on paper do not always translate to maximum points in the bag during the pressure of a title run-in.

    The Jomo Cosmos owner warned that nothing is guaranteed in the final weeks of the campaign. 

    "Sundowns have got two games in hand, but two games in hand doesn't mean points. You don't have points. You still have to go out there and fight for those points. I think it will go to the wire," he added, highlighting the mental fortitude required to close out the season.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Asidlali

    Kaizer Chiefs as the ultimate spoilers

    While the focus remains on the top two, Kaizer Chiefs could play the role of kingmakers in the coming weeks. 

    Amakhosi, who are currently fighting to secure third place, still have to face both title contenders in high-stakes matches. They are scheduled to meet Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby this Sunday before a massive clash against Sundowns on May 6.

    Pirates recently handed the initiative back to Sundowns following a frustrating 2-2 draw against Richards Bay FC, a result that exemplified the "banana skin" nature of a league title race that demands the highest levels of consistency.

    With the Soweto Derby looming, the Buccaneers cannot afford another slip-up if they are to keep their hopes of dethroning the Tshwane giants alive until the final day.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    What's next for Sundowns & Pirates

    The tile race looks like it will go down to the wire. Currently Pirates sit top of the log with 58 points from 25 games, and five matches to go. Sundowns, on the other hand,, have 56 points from 23 matches and have seven games to go.

    Sundowns have the tougher run-in as they have to face the likes of Polokwane City (twice), Kaizer Chiefs, and have to manage their title run-in while also playing in the CAF Champions League final which will disrupt their current league schedule.

    For Pirates, the first order of business is to beat Chiefs in the Soweto Derby this weekend. After that, their biggest challenge will likely be Durban City in mid-May. But with Sundowns in ominous end-of-season form, they will likely need to win all five of their remaining matches to win their first league title in over a decade.