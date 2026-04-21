Jomo Sono makes his pick as Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns battle it out for the Premier Soccer League title

Orlando Pirates currently sit at the summit of the Betway Premiership table with 58 points, holding a slender two-point lead over perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns. However, the situation is complicated by the fact that the Buccaneers have played two more matches than their rivals, leaving the destiny of the trophy in the hands of the Brazilians.

Jomo Sono, a man whose name is synonymous with the Black and White of Pirates, admits that his heart is with the Soweto giants even if the path to glory is treacherous.

"It's going to be difficult, you know. I would love for Pirates to win it since I'm also a Pirate, but it's going to be difficult for both teams. But we don't know who is going to cross the finish line first," Sono told KickOff.