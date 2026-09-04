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Jomo Sono backs Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana wage demands and urges him to build on Hugo Broos' work - 'I also would've said no I want the same as the white man'
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The same as the white man
Jomo Sono has long been a vocal advocate for the recognition of local coaching talent. Addressing the speculation that 'Jingles' had initially turned down the national team job due to salary disagreements, Sono expressed total solidarity with the most successful coach in the country’s history.
The crux of the matter lies in the perceived disparity between what the South African Football Association was willing to pay a domestic coach versus a foreign one.
Sono was blunt in his assessment of the situation, highlighting that if the requirements and pressures of the job are identical, the remuneration should follow suit.
"I knew that Pitso would never take R5 million when he knew what Broos got in return," Sono told SABC Sport.
"Even I wouldn't have taken it, he was right to stand his ground and I also would've said no I want the same as the white man."
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Not too many changes
While the discussion around Mosimane’s potential return often centres on his past achievements, Sono was quick to point out that the new man in charge will inherit a significantly improved squad.
He praised the work done by the previous incumbent, Hugo Broos, who led South Africa to a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"Broos built a good foundation for Pitso, who only has a short space of time to prepare the team for the upcoming matches so he must not bring in new players and say we are building a new Bafana Bafana, he said.
"All the players know each other and they understand the general style of play so Pitso must not make too many changes to the team that went to the World Cup."
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Good foundation
It is impossible to discuss Pitso Mosimane without acknowledging his unprecedented success across the African continent.
Having secured multiple CAF Champions League titles with both Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Mosimane has elevated his profile to a level where he is consistently linked with top jobs globally, even if his first stint in charge of the national team ended badly.
"It was the right decision to bring Pitso back and I think he learned from the past, and I believe he will do well for the country," Sono said.
"He won't make too many major changes to Hugo Broos' team because Broos did well. He has left coach Pitso with a good foundation."
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What's next?
Mosimane's first competitive matches in charge are fast approaching with AFCON qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea on September 23 and September 27 respectively.
Those are followed by a friendly against Egypt on October 4 meaning Mosimane does not have much time to announce his first squad of this tenure.
If he listens to his former mentor Sono then there won't be too many surprises this time as he relies on the core World Cup squad to get through the opening assignments before Jingles starts to stamp his own authority on the team.
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