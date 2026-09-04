Jomo Sono backs Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana wage demands and urges him to build on Hugo Broos' work - 'I also would've said no I want the same as the white man'

Jomo Sono has long been a vocal advocate for the recognition of local coaching talent. Addressing the speculation that 'Jingles' had initially turned down the national team job due to salary disagreements, Sono expressed total solidarity with the most successful coach in the country’s history.

The crux of the matter lies in the perceived disparity between what the South African Football Association was willing to pay a domestic coach versus a foreign one.

Sono was blunt in his assessment of the situation, highlighting that if the requirements and pressures of the job are identical, the remuneration should follow suit.

"I knew that Pitso would never take R5 million when he knew what Broos got in return," Sono told SABC Sport.

"Even I wouldn't have taken it, he was right to stand his ground and I also would've said no I want the same as the white man."



