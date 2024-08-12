Join Kaizer Chiefs, reunite with Rhulani Mokwena or head over to Saudi Arabia? - What’s on the cards for free agent Bongani Zungu?

The 31-year-old is still available on the market following his exit from Mamelodi Sundowns at the close of the 2023-24 season.

Zungu has been the centre of attention, with rumours swirling about potential moves to Kaizer Chiefs or a reunion with Rhulani Mokwena at Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

While fans and pundits are urging Amakhosi to snap up the seasoned midfielder, Mokwena has openly expressed his desire to bring Zungu to North Africa.

With Zungu available, GOAL explores why he could be a valuable addition to Nasreddine Nabi’s squad, how a stint in Morocco might shape his career and other options that could be on the horizon.

