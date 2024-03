Majority of South Africans feel Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson is losing the dressing room after Brandon Petersen was caught shouting at him.

Petersen was seen shouting at Johnson after Saturday's Soweto Derby which ended with Pirates beating Chiefs 3-2 at the FNB Stadium.

The tactician was quick to defend his goalkeeper saying even Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne was once furious at his coach Pep Guardiola.

The fans are however not convinced with the explanation, with the majority insisting Petersen overstepped his boundaries.