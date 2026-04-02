Jody February to fight for a spot in Miguel Cardoso's XI? Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper reportedly signed a new contract -'He decided to stay'

The contract news comes as a massive relief for February, who has endured a difficult spell on the sidelines.

“He is currently still with Sundowns. He renewed his contract at the end of December,” confirmed the source as quoted by KickOff.

“There was nothing he could do; he cannot wait for other teams to show interest. He decided to stay.”

This decision highlights February's belief that he can still make an impact at one of Africa's biggest clubs despite the fierce competition.