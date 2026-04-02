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Jody February, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2025.BackPagePix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Jody February to fight for a spot in Miguel Cardoso's XI? Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper reportedly signed a new contract -'He decided to stay'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
J. February
M. Cardoso
R. Williams
D. Onyango
R. Pieterse

The Masandawana netminder has reportedly committed his future to the Tshwane club by signing a new contract extension. The shot-stopper is back in training following a lengthy injury layoff and is ready to challenge for a starting berth in the coach's lineup.

  • Jody February of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    New deal for February at Chloorkop

    Jody February has reportedly secured his short-term future at Mamelodi Sundowns by signing a contract extension. The Cape Town-born star, approaching a crucial stage in his career, has earned the Tshwane giants’ trust with a new two-year deal, according to KickOff.

    Despite rumoured links to a potential move for more regular playing time, February has chosen to remain at Chloorkop.

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  • Jody February of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    'He renewed his contract at the end of December'

    The contract news comes as a massive relief for February, who has endured a difficult spell on the sidelines.

    “He is currently still with Sundowns. He renewed his contract at the end of December,” confirmed the source as quoted by KickOff.

    “There was nothing he could do; he cannot wait for other teams to show interest. He decided to stay.”

    This decision highlights February's belief that he can still make an impact at one of Africa's biggest clubs despite the fierce competition.

  • Jody February, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Back from injury

    “At present, he is focused on regaining his form and confidence. He is pleased at Sundowns, where he has been treated well. He is now fit and eager to return to action. He is awaiting an opportunity and has extended his contract by two years," the source explained regarding the player's current physical and mental state.

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  • Ronwen Williams, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    The battle for the number one jersey

    February now faces the tough challenge of breaking into Miguel Cardoso's starting XI. With Ronwen Williams established as the trusted No.1 for the Tshwane giants, the 29-year-old will need to push harder, though his age could work in his favour as Sundowns look to plan for the future.

    Bafana Bafana captain Williams is 34, while Reyaad Pieterse is the same age, and veteran Denis Onyango edges closer to retirement.

    With his long-term future secured until at least 2028, February’s focus is now fully on the training ground. For now, he’s back in training and ready to fight for a spot in the matchday squad.

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