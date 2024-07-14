Cavin Johnson, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Jobless Cavin Johnson regrets coaching Kaizer Chiefs - 'My image has been tainted'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCavin Johnson

The 65-year-old has reflected on his unsuccessful stint as Amakhosi's interim coach as he guided the team to its worst ever finish in the PSL.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Johnson makes admission about coaching Chiefs
  • He was an interim coach at the team last season
  • The ex-AmaZulu mentor is currently unattached
Article continues below