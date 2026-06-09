Jessica Motaung sends message to Bafana Bafana ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico: 'They have the support from the entire Amakhosi nation'

Speaking at the 2026 Toyota Cup launch on Tuesday, Jessica Motaung called on Kaizer Chiefs fans to rally behind Hugo Broos' squad.

“From a Kaizer Chiefs point of view, we are very excited to be watching Bafana Bafana in their first game in the World Cup,” Motaung said as per FARPost.

“I just want to say, they have the support from the entire Amakhosi nation - but South Africa first, please.”