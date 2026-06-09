Jessica Motaung sends message to Bafana Bafana ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico: 'They have the support from the entire Amakhosi nation'
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Amakhosi chief calls for national unity
Speaking at the 2026 Toyota Cup launch on Tuesday, Jessica Motaung called on Kaizer Chiefs fans to rally behind Hugo Broos' squad.
“From a Kaizer Chiefs point of view, we are very excited to be watching Bafana Bafana in their first game in the World Cup,” Motaung said as per FARPost.
“I just want to say, they have the support from the entire Amakhosi nation - but South Africa first, please.”
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Chasing the ghosts of 2010
South Africa kicks off the tournament against co-hosts Mexico on June 11 - exactly 16 years after Siphiwe Tshabalala’s iconic strike against El Tri in Soweto united the country in 2010.
That day the score line ended in a 1-1 draw, a result that this time round South Africa would welcome as they face a much tougher assignment against an in-form Mexico side on foreign soil.
As Bafana Bafana look to navigate the expanded 48-team tournament and strive to advance past the group stages for the first time in history, the pressure is on to replicate the spirit of 2010 in a hostile environment at the Estadio Azteca.
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Poor results in World Cup warm-ups
The 1-1 draw with Jamaica in Bafana's final warm-up match means Broos' men have failed to win any of their last five games headed into the World Cup.
They were knocked out of the AFCON by Cameroon (2-1) in the Round of 16, drew (1-1) and lost (2-1) to Panama in a double header, drew 0-0 with Nicaragua and now drew again, this time 1-1 against Jamaica.
The Belgian tactician will need to find more clinical finishing from his frontline if they are to trouble the Mexican defence in front of their home fans in the high altitude of Mexico City.
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Match details
Game:
Mexico vs South Africa
Date:
11/06/26
Kick Off Time:
21H00 SAST
Venue:
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico.