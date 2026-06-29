Jesse Marsch reveals Canada' strategy to contain Teboho Mokoena and Oswin Appollis threat - 'We limited South Africa from being too dangerous'

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has detailed the specific defensive measures taken to ensure Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis, and Bafana Bafana's attackers could not dictate play during their Round of 32 clash.

Les Rouges secured a 1-0 win at Los Angeles Stadium, ending South Africa's historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by focusing on the individual brilliance within Hugo Broos' squad.

Marsch admitted that his technical team had identified the Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates stars as the primary engines behind Bafana's fluidity.

By implementing a high-pressure system designed to cut off passing lanes to the midfield, Canada effectively isolated the forwards for large periods of the contest.



