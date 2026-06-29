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South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Sinolwetu Tompela

Jesse Marsch reveals Canada' strategy to contain Teboho Mokoena and Oswin Appollis threat - 'We limited South Africa from being too dangerous'

World Cup
T. Mokoena
O. Appollis
South Africa vs Canada
South Africa
Canada
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
J. Marsch
R. Williams
H. Broos
Premier Soccer League

Les Rouges coach has opened up on the tactical blueprint that allowed his team to neutralise Bafana Bafana's key threats during their narrow World Cup knockout victory. The co-hosts booked their place in the next round by stifling Bafana's creative hub in Los Angeles.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH73-RSA-CANAFP

    Marsch's tactical plan for Bafana stars

    Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has detailed the specific defensive measures taken to ensure Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis, and Bafana Bafana's attackers could not dictate play during their Round of 32 clash.

    Les Rouges secured a 1-0 win at Los Angeles Stadium, ending South Africa's historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by focusing on the individual brilliance within Hugo Broos' squad.

    Marsch admitted that his technical team had identified the Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates stars as the primary engines behind Bafana's fluidity.

    By implementing a high-pressure system designed to cut off passing lanes to the midfield, Canada effectively isolated the forwards for large periods of the contest.


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  • South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Containing the creative threat

    Marsch explained that their success was rooted in a refusal to be drawn out of position by South Africa's possession-heavy style.

    By maintaining a compact shape, the co-hosts ensured that the spaces Mokoena and Appollis usually exploit were constantly crowded, forcing Bafana into less dangerous areas of the pitch.

    "We knew… Mokoena, Appollis and all their attacking talents, we knew if they had too much space, they can make [use of it]," Marsch stated as reported by iDiski Times.

    "That’s why we didn’t chase the goalkeeper [Ronwen Williams] that much, even when he was standing on the ball, trying to slow things down.

    "The last thing we wanted to do was to get a stretched game and give their talented players room and space to be getting on the ball and creating combinations."

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH73-RSA-CANAFP

    Limiting South Africa's explosiveness

    Despite Canada’s dominance in terms of structure, Marsch admitted that the Mzansi side still managed to show flashes of their quality.

    However, he felt his players successfully mitigated the damage, preventing Williams’ teammates from carving out high-probability scoring opportunities throughout the ninety minutes.

    "They were still able to do that at certain moments, but I think we limited South Africa from being too dangerous and creating big chances," Marsch added.

    "That’s an accomplishment on the day because they’re still an explosive team. I think our structure, discipline, and our commitment to make the game hard on them is what made us win the match."

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  • South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    End of a historic World Cup journey

    The result sees Canada march on to the Round of 16, while Bafana exit the competition after a historic showing that captured the imagination of football fans across the continent.

    For Marsch, the victory was a testament to his side's tactical maturity under the pressure of being tournament hosts.

    While Hugo Broos' charges will lament their inability to break through the Canadian wall, the match highlighted the growing tactical rift between the elite level and the Premier Soccer League.

    Marsch’s side now shifts their focus to the next round, having successfully navigated one of the tournament's most unpredictable opponents through meticulous planning and defensive rigour.