Jerry Sikhosana questions how his former side Orlando Pirates won the league: 'Players that scored those two goals were laughing inside the field'

The Buccaneers enjoyed a domestic campaign for the history books, sweeping three of the four pieces of silverware available to them.

Abdeslam Ouaddou's men clinched the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup before finally dethroning Mamelodi Sundowns to secure the Premier Soccer League title, ending a long and painful 14-year wait for league glory.

However, the celebrations have been met with scepticism from some quarters, most notably from former striker Jerry Sikhosana.

While the Sea Robbers managed to halt Sundowns’ pursuit of a ninth consecutive title, the legendary goal scorer believes the circumstances surrounding the final matchday have cast a dark shadow over the achievement.







