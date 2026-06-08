Jerry Sikhosana questions how his former side Orlando Pirates won the league: 'Players that scored those two goals were laughing inside the field'
A historic treble overshadowed by drama
The Buccaneers enjoyed a domestic campaign for the history books, sweeping three of the four pieces of silverware available to them.
Abdeslam Ouaddou's men clinched the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup before finally dethroning Mamelodi Sundowns to secure the Premier Soccer League title, ending a long and painful 14-year wait for league glory.
However, the celebrations have been met with scepticism from some quarters, most notably from former striker Jerry Sikhosana.
While the Sea Robbers managed to halt Sundowns’ pursuit of a ninth consecutive title, the legendary goal scorer believes the circumstances surrounding the final matchday have cast a dark shadow over the achievement.
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Bizarre own goals spark controversy
The league race came down to a dramatic finale where Pirates faced Orbit College.
The Soweto giants secured a 2-0 victory, but the nature of the goals has caused an uproar across the South African football landscape.
Both goals were bizarre own goals scored by Orbit College duo Sabelo Nkomo and Ndumiso Ngiba, effectively handing the title to the Soweto side.
Skhosana was particularly disturbed by the reactions of the opposition players involved in the incidents.
Rather than showing devastation at the errors that cost their team, the players were seen reacting in a way that the Pirates legend found highly suspicious given the stakes of the match.
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Skhosana’s scathing assessment of the title win
Speaking to reporters after the Khabba Cup tournament at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Skhosana did not hold back.
"I don’t feel okay; people are talking that after 14 years, it’s a mammoth task, thanks because they won the league," Skhosana said as quoted on iDiski Times.
"But people look at how did they win the league. They got two goals that were scored for them [own goals]."
The former forward continued his critique, focusing on the behavior of the Orbit College stars.
"Players who scored those two goals, they were laughing on the field as if they had done something good, killing their stay in the elite league, which is the PSL. I don’t know…I don’t know what Orbit…what was the?… But let me retract from it," he added.
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A tainted legacy for the Buccaneers?
While the record books will reflect a treble-winning season for Orlando Pirates, the comments from a figure as influential as Sikhosana suggest that the debate over the 2025/26 season is far from over.
The 'Legs of Thunder' seems concerned that the integrity of the triumph has been compromised by the strange events on the final day.
For now, Pirates supporters will likely focus on the three trophies sitting in the cabinet at Orlando Stadium.
However, the questions raised by one of their greatest-ever players will continue to linger as the South African football community processes the controversial final day victory that brought an end to a 14-year wait for league glory.