Jayden Adams had his sights set on English Premier League giants Liverpool, says former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder – ‘I don't think it was a dream too far'
A dream of Anfield
Jayden Adams, who tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 25, was widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in the Betway Premiership.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse has revealed that the young star did not just aspire to dominate locally, but had his heart set on a move to one of the biggest clubs in world football.
Speaking to KickOff, Carelse explained that the midfielder was a devoted supporter of Liverpool and worked tirelessly with the hope of one day pulling on the famous red shirt at Anfield.
"His favourite team was Liverpool, and he was dreaming of playing for them in the Premiership one day.
"He wanted to play for Liverpool," Carelse said.
- Backpage
The world at his feet
According to Carelse, the dream of playing in the English Premier League was far from a fantasy for Adams.
His performances for both Stellenbosch FC, Sundowns and Bafana Bafana had already begun to attract significant attention from overseas scouts, making a move to Europe feel like a distinct possibility.
Carelse believes the midfielder was only just beginning to reach his full potential before the tragedy occurred.
"He had so much to look forward to; I think he had the world at his feet.
"There were so many clubs in Europe who were interested in him.
"I don't think it was a dream too far for him judging by what he has achieved at his young age," he added.
- AFP
A massive loss for African football
The impact of Adams' passing extends beyond the Chloorkop training grounds, affecting the entire South African national team setup and the continent as a whole.
Having already represented his country, Adams was seen as a pillar for the future of Bafana Bafana as they look ahead to major international tournaments.
Carelse emphasised the void left by his departure, stating: "Sundowns have lost a very special talent and somebody who has achieved so much in such a short time.
"It's every footballer's dream to play in a World Cup.
"He's a big loss to South African football and to African football as a whole.
"Playing for Stellenbosch FC, Sundowns, or the country, he always represented them to the best of his ability.
"And ja, he was a special talent. We will surely miss him a lot."
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Gone too soon
At 25, Adams was entering the years often cited as the peak for professional footballers.
The sudden nature of his passing has left those close to him and the wider sporting community struggling to come to terms with the news, as many expected him to be a mainstay of South African football for years to come.
Reflecting on the tragedy, Carelse expressed the collective shock felt by the football community.
"Unfortunately, death came knocking and took him away from us.
"It is very soon and sad at the same time.
"We feel angry. But, at the same time, we should be grateful for his contribution in South African football.
"It's so sudden. It's a shock.
"He was just 25 and, as a footballer, that's when your peak starts," he concluded.
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