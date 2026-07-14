Jayden Adams had his sights set on English Premier League giants Liverpool, says former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder – ‘I don't think it was a dream too far'

Jayden Adams, who tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 25, was widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in the Betway Premiership.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse has revealed that the young star did not just aspire to dominate locally, but had his heart set on a move to one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Speaking to KickOff, Carelse explained that the midfielder was a devoted supporter of Liverpool and worked tirelessly with the hope of one day pulling on the famous red shirt at Anfield.

"His favourite team was Liverpool, and he was dreaming of playing for them in the Premiership one day.

"He wanted to play for Liverpool," Carelse said.