Jayden Adams, Edson Castillo and players Mamelodi Sundowns should target to replace Bongani Zungu

After Bongani Zungu and Mamelodi Sundowns' premature divorce, the Premier Soccer League champions now need to lure a replacement.

The player known as 'Ben 10' re-joined Sundowns, with a lot of fanfare when he was introduced at a packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium just before the kick-off of a PSL match between Masandawana and Kaizer Chiefs on 13 August 2022.

He was given Hlompho Kekana's jersey No.8, which the former captain wore with distinction, leading Sundowns to the 2016 Caf Champions League and multiple league cups during his time.

Ordinarily, that would apply a sufficient amount of pressure on any player who inherits the jersey number of arguably the club's most successful skipper.

However, Zungu - who has been likened to Liverpool and Argentina legend Javier Mascherano - only lasted two seasons in his second coming at Downs and now, the club need to find a replacement for him as he established himself as one of the key players in the Sundowns engine room.

Here, GOAL looks at players who Sundowns could consider replacing 'Ben 10', as there are a number of candidates who could be a suitable fit at Chloorkop.