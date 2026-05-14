Jayden Adams admits Mamelodi Sundowns are feeling the heat ahead of CAF Champions League bid - 'There's lot of pressure because we haven't won anything this season'

"There's a lot of pressure on us because we haven't won anything this season, but the pressure is a privilege for us, and we are going to show up and do our best," the midfielder explained as quoted by SABC Sports.

Despite the looming threat from Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League, Adams remains defiant regarding the Premiership race, adding: "In terms of the league, we are still top of the log, so the pressure is on them.

"If we win on Sunday, we can qualify for the Club World Cup, which will be a massive achievement for us."







