Jayden Adams admits Mamelodi Sundowns are feeling the heat ahead of CAF Champions League bid - 'There's lot of pressure because we haven't won anything this season'
Trophy drought fears gripping
Mamelodi Sundowns are staring at the possibility of a trophyless campaign, a scenario that seemed unthinkable at the start of the season.
Midfielder Jayden Adams has been candid about the stress currently surrounding the squad as they prepare for the first leg of the CAF Champions League final against Moroccan side AS FAR this Sunday.
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Pressure mounting at Chloorkop
"There's a lot of pressure on us because we haven't won anything this season, but the pressure is a privilege for us, and we are going to show up and do our best," the midfielder explained as quoted by SABC Sports.
Despite the looming threat from Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League, Adams remains defiant regarding the Premiership race, adding: "In terms of the league, we are still top of the log, so the pressure is on them.
"If we win on Sunday, we can qualify for the Club World Cup, which will be a massive achievement for us."
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Addressing the discipline problem
Beyond the growing fear of ending the season empty-handed, the 25-year-old is also fighting his own battle when it comes to discipline on the pitch.
The former Stellenbosch midfielder has already been shown red twice this season, moments of ill-discipline that have cost him crucial domestic fixtures and sparked concerns over his composure in high-pressure continental clashes.
"It plays a lot on my mind because this is a big one, you know," he admitted.
"You have to be really careful, and you don't want to put your team in a situation they don't want to be in, but if I put that behind me, it should be good," Adams continued.
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Focusing on the Moroccan threat
AS FAR poses a tricky, unpredictable test for the Brazilians, but Adams says Sundowns are focusing more on their own tactical execution than on over-analysing the opposition.
"I didn't play against them last year, so I don't know them, but for us as a team, we just focus on ourselves, although we know what they do well, but we mostly focus on ourselves.
"Going into this one is very difficult because we come from a loss [against TS Galaxy]," he noted.