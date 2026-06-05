Jamaica vs South Africa: Kick-off time, venue & squad news for Bafana Bafana's final FIFA World Cup warm-up friendly
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Kick-off time
Game:
Jamaica vs South Africa
Date:
05/06/26
Kick-off time:
21H00 SAST
Venue:
Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico.
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How to watch Jamaica vs South Africa - TV channels & live streams
This is a behind-closed-doors fixture and no official live broadcast details have been confirmed for the public.
Bafana Bafana news & squad
Hugo Broos has hinted that he wants something close to his strongest side on the pitch to use this match as a proper dress rehearsal for the opening match against Mexico.
Aubrey Modiba is recovering from a hamstring injury and will not be risked.
South Africa Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Cross, Mokoena, Mbatha, Appollis, Mofokeng, Maseko, Foster.
Jamaica news & squad
Jamaica are tough to call as a long list of senior players are missing including goalkeeper Andre Blake, Leon Bailey, Ethan Pinnock and Kasey Palmer.
There's also the matter of coach Rudolph Speid's job being up for grabs as the Jamaican Football Federation is inviting applicants for the head coach role.
Jamaica Probable XI: Boyce-Clarke, Ainsworth, Lowe, Ming, Cover, Merrick, Clarke, Fuller, Dixon, Ellis, Brown.
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Head-to-head and recent form
South Africa form (all competitions): LWLDLD
Jamaica form (all competitions): DDWLWL
These two sides have met five times before, although their last meeting was 16 years ago.
South Africa have never lost to Jamaica, recording a 2-0 win at Bafana’s pre-World Cup camp in Offenbach on April 22, 2010 with all previous matches ending in draws.
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