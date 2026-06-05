Jamaica vs South Africa: Kick-off time, venue & squad news for Bafana Bafana's final FIFA World Cup warm-up friendly

Hugo Broos has hinted that he wants something close to his strongest side on the pitch to use this match as a proper dress rehearsal for the opening match against Mexico.

Aubrey Modiba is recovering from a hamstring injury and will not be risked.

South Africa Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Cross, Mokoena, Mbatha, Appollis, Mofokeng, Maseko, Foster.



