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Jamaica vs South Africa: Kick-off time, venue & squad news for Bafana Bafana's final FIFA World Cup warm-up friendly

South Africa
Jamaica
World Cup
Premier Soccer League
R. Williams
K. Ndamane
T. Mokoena
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
H. Broos
S. Chaine
M. Mbokazi
R. Mofokeng
L. Foster
M. Moremi
B. Cross

Here GOAL brings you all the details of the friendly match between Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana and Rudolph Speid's Reggae Boyz. The last time these sides met was 16 years ago when they played a in South Africa's warm-up for the 2010 global tournament.

  • Estadio HidalgoGetty Images

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    Jamaica vs South Africa

    Date:

    05/06/26

    Kick-off time:

    21H00 SAST

    Venue:

    Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico.

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  • FBL-AFR-2025-ZAF-PRESSERAFP

    How to watch Jamaica vs South Africa - TV channels & live streams

    This is a behind-closed-doors fixture and no official live broadcast details have been confirmed for the public.


  • Bafana Bafana news & squad

    Hugo Broos has hinted that he wants something close to his strongest side on the pitch to use this match as a proper dress rehearsal for the opening match against Mexico.

    Aubrey Modiba is recovering from a hamstring injury and will not be risked.

    South Africa Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Cross, Mokoena, Mbatha, Appollis, Mofokeng, Maseko, Foster.


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  • Jamaica news & squad

    Jamaica are tough to call as a long list of senior players are missing including goalkeeper Andre Blake, Leon Bailey, Ethan Pinnock and Kasey Palmer.

    There's also the matter of coach Rudolph Speid's job being up for grabs as the Jamaican Football Federation is inviting applicants for the head coach role.

    Jamaica Probable XI: Boyce-Clarke, Ainsworth, Lowe, Ming, Cover, Merrick, Clarke, Fuller, Dixon, Ellis, Brown.


  • adidas Jamaica 2026 home kitadidas

    Head-to-head and recent form

    South Africa form (all competitions): LWLDLD

    Jamaica form (all competitions): DDWLWL

    These two sides have met five times before, although their last meeting was 16 years ago.

    South Africa have never lost to Jamaica, recording a 2-0 win at Bafana’s pre-World Cup camp in Offenbach on April 22, 2010 with all previous matches ending in draws.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

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