Jamaica 1-1 South Africa: Confusion reigns after Bafana Bafana's behind closed doors FIFA World Cup warm-up

According to assorted scores apps the match ended 1-0 to South Africa after a 32 minute opener reportedly scored by Oswin Appollis, although this is in dispute too, as some outlets are giving the goal to Lyle Foster.

SoccerBeat maintain that "Bafana dominated the game" but struggled to convert the chances they created and were undone by the coaching staff making 10 changes for the second half.

With no word from SAFA on the match we are left with a Mexican media interview of Jamaica's coach Rudolph Speid who claimed the final result was 1-1 after his side scored a late equaliser through Dwayne Atkinson.



