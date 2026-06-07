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Steve Blues

Jamaica 1-1 South Africa: Confusion reigns after Bafana Bafana's behind closed doors FIFA World Cup warm-up

South Africa
Jamaica
World Cup
Premier Soccer League
R. Williams
K. Ndamane
T. Mokoena
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
H. Broos
S. Chaine
M. Mbokazi
R. Mofokeng
L. Foster
M. Moremi
B. Cross

Hugo Broos' team took on Rudolph Speid's Reggae Boyz at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico on Saturday night. With fans and media barred from attending, little is known about the match with even the scoreline being a subject for debate.

  • Win or draw?

    According to assorted scores apps the match ended 1-0 to South Africa after a 32 minute opener reportedly scored by Oswin Appollis, although this is in dispute too, as some outlets are giving the goal to Lyle Foster.

    SoccerBeat maintain that "Bafana dominated the game" but struggled to convert the chances they created and were undone by the coaching staff making 10 changes for the second half.

    With no word from SAFA on the match we are left with a Mexican media interview of Jamaica's coach Rudolph Speid who claimed the final result was 1-1 after his side scored a late equaliser through Dwayne Atkinson.


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  • Speid's post-match interview


  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Bafana's worrying form

    The draw with Jamaica leaves Bafana having failed to win any of their last five games headed into the World Cup.

    They were knocked out of the AFCON by Cameroon (2-1) in the Round of 16, drew (1-1) and lost (2-1) to Panama in a double header, drew 0-0 with Nicaragua and now drew again, this time 1-1 against Jamaica.

    Their next match is against World Cup co-hosts Mexico, who smashed Serbia 5-1 in their final warm-up match, on 11 June in what will be the opening match of the global tournament.

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  • Estadio Banorte

    Next match

    Game:

    Mexico vs South Africa

    Date:

    11/06/26

    Kick-off time:

    21H00 SAST

    Venue:

    Estadio Banorte, Mexico City, Mexico.


  • Brian Gutierrez, MexicoGetty

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